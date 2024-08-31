Sonam Kapoor flaunts her fashion prowess, styling red Alaia skirt in two unique ways - with corset and bodysuit

Sonam Kapoor, often called a true-blue fashionista, has once again shown us why she’s considered a style icon. Recently, she wore a stunning skirt from the brand Alaia and styled it in completely two different ways, giving us major fashion inspiration.

In the first look, Sonam was seen wearing a white off-shoulder bodysuit from the popular New York label, Khaite. The sleek and stylish bodysuit was paired up with a fiery flowing red skirt, creating an eye-catching appearance that’s both bold and classic at the same time. The most remarkable feature of this outfit is the red leather belt on the skirt, which draws attention to Sonam’s waistline. The white bodysuit matched with the lively red skirt made her appearance stand out.

To complement the outfit, Sonam chose a sleek black choker that perfectly contrasts with her white pick, adding a touch of edginess to her look. She wore a small hoop earring that kept her accessories minimal yet impactful.

For her make-up, Sonam opted for a dewy, natural look that enhanced her features without overpowering the outfit. Her outfit was fresh and glowing, highlighting her flawless skin and giving her an effortless and radiant appearance.

For the second appearance, Sonam opted for a gray strapless corset top layered with a matching blazer, both from the luxury brand Zimmerman. What made the outfit stand out was her choice to pair the gray corset and blazer with the same fiery red belted skirt from Alaia that she had worn before. The combination of structured corset and red flowy skirt created a stylish contrast.

To complete her look, the Khoobsurat actress chose a pair of black loafers from Prada while maintaining a polished appearance. She also carried a mini-Lady Dior bag in her hand, which gave a classic, luxe element to her look.

Advertisement

She opted for tiny hoop earrings, which were her only piece of jewelry. For her makeup, the actress kept it simple and fresh. She opted for blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow and pink lip tint, creating a natural and radiant look. Her hair was left open, adding a relaxed vibe. She once again proved that she continues to set fashion trends, even when she’s on the move.

The fact that Sonam Kapoor can turn one single piece into two different appearances is genuinely inspiring. Her styling suggestions will help you utilize your closet perfectly, whether it is for an event or just a casual outfit. So, if you have another statement skirt with you next time, remember this and use different styles on it as suggested by Sonam!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor keeps it classic in white shirt, denim jeans, and Rs 2 Lakh Loewe crossbody bag as she enjoys brunch with her girl gang