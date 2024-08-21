When we hear the words ‘chic style’ it literally reminds us of everything modern and sophisticated with a side of trendy and modern touch. Do you ever feel a hint of envy from the chic outfits that your favorite celebrities rock every day? Well, worry no more, modern fashionistas. Why don’t we give you a one-stop guide to channeling your inner A-lister with 5 chic style looks inspired by Bollywood royalty - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and others?

Chic style can basically be perfect for every occasion and has some of the most vibrant and neutral hues. So, why don’t we take a look at these 5 celebrity-inspired chic style to learn more tips for modern fashion queens? Are you ready for a major dose of style inspiration with the best picks to upgrade your personal style?

5 unforgettable celebrity-approved chic style outfits for fashionistas:

1. Classic chic style:

One of the most trend-worthy ways to rock chic style is to create classic fashion statements with statement-worthy co-ord sets just like Deepika Padukone recently did. The actress’ maternity-friendly off-white-hued set screamed all things awesome. Such classy pieces with a shirt and matching high-waisted as well as wide-legged pants always make quite a gasp-worthy mark.

You can easily elevate such modern and classic pieces with a matching long jacket. Don’t forget to add a subtle makeup look. You must also remember to add some charm with matching basic pieces and minimalistic accessories like stud earrings or a chic choker with matching bracelets or rings. Keep your sandals or heels sassy for this classy outfit.

Advertisement

2. Boho chic style:

Who says that fusional looks cannot be all things chic and sassy? In fact, boho chic style outfits are always just unique with a touch of modern and traditional prints and colors, and Janhvi Kapoor visibly proved that with her latest oh-so-cool ensemble. Her lehenga-like co-ord set, with a sleeveless and fitted crop top and free-flowing long skirt, was just simply stunning. The vibrant hues with traditional prints also made her complexion glow.

You must complete such boho-style simple outfits with matching strappy sandals or even combat boots for an edgy touch. You can add stylish traditional accessories like pretty necklaces, earrings, and even prettier manicured nails to elevate the fit. You could even go for a floral touch with a natural makeup look with dark lipsticks to serve fashion finesse.

3. Street chic style:

Are you one of those Gen-Z fashion queens who think that pantsuits are boring and are looking for something more street chic style? Well then, you’re at just the right place. After all, this is everything comfortably stylish, androgynous, and just properly Gen-Z. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proved this recently with a modernized and distressed denim co-ord set with a unique design. Her street-style chic look proved the fact that all-denim ensembles will always be perfect.

Advertisement

Her chic street look featured a full-sleeved jacket with matching wide-legged denim pants. However, you can even pair such versatile picks with formal denim skirts. You must also remember to complete your fit with high-top shoes for that sassy Gen-Z-approved aesthetic or matching chic boots for an edgy feel. Remember to add maximalist accessories and a radiant makeup look for a rather cool appeal.

4. Party chic style:

Are you wondering if there is a way to slay in chic style outfits that will be ideal for star-studded events and parties? Well then, Alia Bhatt’s chic style look is the answer to all of your trouble. She wore a long full-sleeved chocolate brown-hued long dress with a unique cut-out neckline. This was heavily laden with sequined bodycon dresses, made with quality fabric and solid colors. It belongs in every modern diva’s chic wardrobe.

Such unique party chic dresses can help you flaunt your curves both at work and for any occasion that you might have to go to. The classy picks are also perfect for every body type, which makes them super versatile. You can also make them look more awesome by adding matching minimalistic accessories. Remember to complete your look with classy pumps for that complete look.

Advertisement

5. Formal chic style:

Who said chic style outfit ideas are limited to long dresses and bodycon picks? After all, even modernized and mesmerizing pantsuits can help you slay the chic way. Kiara Advani showed us how to do it in a black-and-white classy outfit that totally rocked. Such fitted black blazers with lacework and corseted styles are just perfect for both formal and party-ready occasions.

You can easily pair such formal and tailored chic looks with tailored pants or a pencil skirt to ace the whole look. Remember to add some extra charm by going for pumps or matching classy boots to complete this one. Also, you must add some bling to the outfit with accessories like classy earrings, wristwatches, and tote or sling bags.

With these 5 awe-inspiring chic style outfits, you can slay effortlessly while proving that comfort and high fashion can indeed go hand-in-hand. From Deepika's timeless elegance to Alia's playful party vibes, there's a chic look for every occasion. Now it's your turn to shine! So, take inspiration from these leading ladies, add your own personal touch, and get ready to strut your stuff with pure sass, charm, and confidence.

So, which one of these celebrity-inspired gasp-worthy chic style outfits is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 times Jennifer Lopez made bold style statements in sheer dresses like it's nobody's business