Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked just fabulous in a pretty midi dress that she wore for Raksha Bandhan 2024, yesterday. This classy pick proved that when it comes to all things fashion, there’s nobody who knows how to nail the look quite as effortlessly and elegantly as her. The floral-printed piece totally made a case for Vayu’s mom’s fashion superiority.

So, what’s the wait for? After all, it’s fashion inspiration time. Why don’t we dive right in and have a detailed glance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s gasp-worthy Raksha Bandhan 2024 outfit?

The Neerja actress served a look that was just adorable, this pick proved that she has always been able to go above and beyond for fashion perfection. Her modern look featured a white-based calf-length midi dress that totally suited the diva’s slender and well-toned frame. The white base of the full-sleeved dress also made the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress’ complexion glow. This ensured that her outfit also shined.

The Khoobsurat actress’ pretty dress, also known as the ‘Tomasina dress in blue dahlia floral print’ literally reminded us of frocks which were commonly worn by noble women from the 16th century onwards, this is precisely why her classic look is simply timeless. The dress, created by the fashion experts at Emilia Wickstead’s label, also had a crisp collared neckline with a deep and alluring V-shaped style that gave a rather fiery and fierce twist to her ensemble.

Sonam’s statement piece also came with a rather hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 1,72,392–Isn’t that genuinely extravagant? The fitted silhouette of the masterpiece, which was cinched at the waist, also helped her flaunt her curves to perfection. After all, such a fit-and-flare silhouette guarantees a flattering profile. The classic pick’s skirt had well-formed pleats which ensured fullness, drama, and movement.

Kapoor’s classy piece was laden with a captivating blue floral pattern on white cotton. This incomparably gorgeous print exuded romantic charm. Such a gasp-worthy dress can effortlessly elevate any occasion from casual outings to special events, and that’s why it was a great choice for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Raksha Bandhan 2024 look. Further, the Aisha actress also completed her outfit with matching heels for a rather well-harmonized appeal.

For her accessories, Kapoor kept things limited. This list included delicate gold earrings with a matching gold wristwatch, and statement rings on her fingers to add to her mesmerizing look. These minimalistic choices allowed her graceful and incomparable dress to shine on its own. She also styled her luscious locks into a side-parted ponytail hairstyle with sleek base. This splendid hairstyle allowed for her hair to gracefully sway down her back while also framing her face.

When it comes to the makeup look, Sonam opted for a radiant base paired with a subtle eyeshadow. Her makeup game was then taken to level awesome with the baked, blushed, and highlighted cheeks. The diva also chose just the right bright red matte lipstick to complement her look and her pretty complexion.

What did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Raksha Bandhan 2024 look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

