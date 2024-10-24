Did you know Prada’s Rs 2.37 lakh metallic tote was hilariously compared to Indian bus floors?

Prada’s latest launch has caused quite a stir online, but not for the reasons you might expect. The metallic men's tote bag from Prada is an eye-catching, futuristic accessory that has gone viral as a meme. Why? Because fashionistas across India couldn’t resist noticing how strikingly similar the bag appeared to the intricate designs of bus floors commonly seen in public transport systems.

This time, the luxury brand has chosen to forgo its usual flashy emblems and branding, opting for something more subtle. Apart from the logo at the top, the main attraction is a hot-stamped metallic leather embossed design. It’s a deliciously whimsical yet elegant take on an otherwise sleek silvery tote bag. The price of the bag is Rs 2.37 lakh, and it’s currently sold out. But here’s the fun twist – it’s now meme material.

As soon as photos of the bag appeared on social media, desi netizens connected the dots almost immediately. Several images comparing Prada’s elegant silver totes with the metal flooring of some buses went viral on Instagram and Twitter, turning what was supposed to be a high-end accessory into a viral meme. And the user comments? Quite entertaining.

One user quipped, “Prada copying Indian bus floors,” while another posted, “Prada, stop copying designs from Indian bus floors!”

Advertisement

Aside from the memes, Prada’s metallic tote is surprisingly unique. The embossed designs are loud yet elegant at the same time, giving the bag a playful yet sophisticated finish. It’s a unique touch, whether you're walking the busy streets of Mumbai or the beautiful avenues of Milan. And while the memes surrounding the bag are hilarious, this is one accessory that can be described as anything but ‘boring,’ thanks to its carefully crafted design and the superb workmanship synonymous with the house of Prada.

If you’re prepared to carry a bag that’s both the topic of countless memes and incredibly chic and elegant, then this Prada tote is perfect for you. It’s hard to believe that something as plain as bus floors could inspire such a designer work of art

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s Rs 1.6 Lac Prada jacket is definitely the highlight but it’s Saif Ali Khan’s green kurta set that steals the show