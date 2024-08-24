Kareena Kapoor’s Rs 1.6 Lac Prada jacket is definitely the highlight but it’s Saif Ali Khan’s green kurta set that steals the show

The weekend is finally here, and for many of us, that means spending quality time with family. Even Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor took some time out for a family outing today, August 24th, along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their kids. Despite the heavy rainfall, Kareena's fashion game was as strong as ever, showcasing a black jacket and jeans combo that gave us all a masterclass in monsoon fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kareena wore a simple white crew neck T-shirt, which added a touch of simplicity to her look. She complimented it with a black Prada jacket that truly stole the show. The jacket is not ordinary; it exudes her own blend of elegance and practicality, making it ideal for rainy days.

Her Prada jacket features a drawstring fastening at the waist, allowing Kareena to cinch it for a flattering fit. The front zip fastening, which she left half-open, adds a laid-back vibe to her look. The jacket also comes with a drawstring hood, perfect for those unexpected rain showers, and it also has zip-fastening pockets. The enamel Prada logo on the jacket adds a touch of luxury, while the straight hem keeps the overall look clean and sleek.

Kareena's stylish jacket was paired with straight-leg denim jeans, creating a casual look ideal for family outings. The straight-leg jeans matched the structure of the jacket, making the outfit both comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Advertisement

While Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it chic in her Prada jacket and jeans, her husband Saif Ali Khan opted for a more traditional look. He wore a green kurta featuring a mid-length hem, perfect for a laid-back appearance. The kurta came with pockets, a banded collar, and rolled-up sleeves, giving it a relaxed and easygoing vibe. He paired his kurta with matching green flared trousers.

To complete his look, Saif chose brown slippers. His signature stubble and hair slicked back into a small ponytail added to his cool appearance. Saif’s green kurta set is proof that ethnic wear can be both comfortable and fashionable for men in any season.

Returning to Kareena’s accessories and glam, she opted for white sneakers, adding a sporty and casual vibe to her look. She carried a blue Longchamp bag worth Rs 13,000 on her shoulder.

To complete her ensemble, Kareena wore black sunglasses. For her beauty choices, she went for minimal makeup, keeping her look fresh and natural. Her hair was tied back in a slick bun, which kept her hair in place in the humid weather and also gave her a polished appearance.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif’s outfits are proof of how couples can complement each other’s style while staying true to their individual fashion sense.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani styles travel look with Rs 4.43 Lakh Balenciaga arm candy; Kriti Sanon flaunts luxury by carrying Rs 5 lakh Chanel bag at airport