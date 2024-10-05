INSIDE Neha Dhupia’s son’s Spiderman-themed party: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others look high on fun and energy

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Soha Ali Khan are the B-town pals who are often seen hanging out together. They are also close-knit because of the relationship their kids share with each other. On Neha and Angad Bedi’s son Guriq’s birthday, all of them had a blast laughing at inside jokes and enjoying the Spider-Man-themed bash to its fullest.

Minutes ago, excited mommy Neha Dhupia dropped several inside images from her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi’s fun birthday bash. The photo album opens with her feeding cake to her husband Angad Bedi with their son in her arms and their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi focusing on the delicious dessert. It was followed by an image of the daddy dearest entertaining the guests with his fun antics. The third image shows Neha and her girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan laughing out loud to an inside joke. Both the moms twinned in matching black t-shirts. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rannvijay Singha, and Faye D'Souza were also in attendance.

Showering love on the birthday boy in the captions, Neha penned, “We celebrate you everyday our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi … we laughed , we danced, we played and ate tons of cake … what a fun day this was. I am guessing Last image is proof the party was a success #protip to all parents having a party for their little ones … DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!!!”

Take a look:

On October 3, Bebo was spotted with her kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan heading to Neha’s son’s birthday party. Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi also attended the celebration. On the same day, the Crew actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped an image of Jeh with Guriq and wished the little boy. She captioned the images, “Happy Biryani Guriq darling… My baby boy adores you, and so do we.”

Nearly a week ago, all of them also attended Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya’s seventh birthday soiree. Along with Kareena, her actor husband Saif Ali Khan was also spotted at the bash. They were joined by Saif and Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi.

