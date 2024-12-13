Fashion Face-Off: Rashmika Mandanna vs Kiara Advani; who pulled off the black sheer saree better?

Bollywood actresses often spark fashion wars with their unique style statements. Occasionally, the excitement doubles for fashion enthusiasts when two successful actresses don the same outfit but style it differently. Recently, the fashion world witnessed a major face-off between Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani. Let’s take a closer look.

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani were recently spotted slaying a sexy sheer black saree, each adding their own unique touch to the styling. It’s certainly intriguing to decide who pulled it off better.

Rashmika Mandanna, often hailed as the National Crush of India, added a bold twist to her saree look. For the promotions of Animal, the actress chose a black sheer saree with a golden hemline, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance and boldness. The sheer fabric subtly revealed her waist, while the drape, styled gracefully at the bottom with the pallu thrown over one shoulder, exuded charm. She innovatively secured one end of the pallu to her blouse, letting the other end cascade gently over her arm for a modern touch.

She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline that effortlessly drew attention. The minimalistic design of the blouse beautifully complemented the simple yet alluring black saree.

Advertisement

Her accessories reflected her preference for minimal yet impactful choices. She adorned her look with a three-layer polki choker necklace that added a touch of traditional elegance. Her black nail polish perfectly matched the bold vibe of her outfit, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Her styling didn’t stop there—her makeup was equally captivating. Rashmika embraced glam vibes with smokey eyes, long lashes, flushed cheeks, and a brown-toned lipstick that completed her look flawlessly. Her hair, styled in a side partition with loose waves, added a touch of sophistication and amplified her boss-babe aura.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani opted for a polished and elegant approach to the sheer black saree. Highlighting her well-maintained figure, the saree was draped flawlessly at the waist. Like Rashmika, Kiara also secured one end of the pallu to her blouse while letting the other side cascade gently.

What set her saree apart was the ruffled hemline, which added a touch of sophistication to her look. She paired it with a sleeveless, sweetheart neckline blouse that fit her perfectly, enhancing the saree's overall charm.

Advertisement

For accessories, Kiara Advani chose a choker necklace embellished with white beads and green gemstone danglers, adding a pop of color to her monochromatic look. Her sleek bun with a middle partition elegantly highlighted her striking facial features.

Her makeup was a masterclass in subtle perfection. She opted for a flawless base, accentuated with rosy cheeks, sharp brows, smudged kajal, long lashes, and a nude lipstick that balanced her polished and elegant ensemble beautifully.

Both actresses styled their sheer black sarees flawlessly, each bringing her unique charm to the look. Rashmika exuded bold, modern vibes, while Kiara showcased an elegant and polished appearance. Choosing between them is tough, as both pulled off the look in their own distinct way.

Who do you think slayed the black saree look better? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor, or Kriti Sanon; who slayed in Tarun Tahiliani’s kashida saree?