Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif, Khushi Kapoor, or Kriti Sanon; who slayed in Tarun Tahiliani’s kashida saree?

The fashion industry recently saw a major similarity between Khushi Kapoor's, Katrina Kaif's, and Kriti Sanon’s saree appearances. All these beautiful B’town ladies, who love to stay on trend and experiment with fashion pieces, wore Tarun Tahiliani’s multicolored saree on different occasions, leading us to wonder who styled it best. Let’s decode each of their looks closely and see who slayed it.

The timeless beauty, Katrina Kaif, wore Tarun Tahiliani’s signature hand-embroidered Kashida Paisley saree, valued at Rs 4,84,900. The saree, featuring intricate patterns and sequin embellishments, was perfect for catching everyone’s attention. Her choice of saree was just right for any festive or wedding look. For her styling, she kept it traditional with perfect drapes at the waist, attaching one side of the pallu to the blouse and letting the other fall gently on her arms. With impeccable styling, the actress beautifully wrapped herself in this elegant piece.

Katrina Kaif paired her saree with a short-sleeved, scooped neckline blouse adorned with detailed patterns and embellishments, perfectly complementing the heavy look of her saree.

Her accessories included traditional jhumkas and rings, maintaining a minimal yet elegant vibe. With kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, the actress enhanced her appearance beautifully. She completed her look with a round bindi and left her hair open, styled with a side partition.

For her best friend’s mehendi ceremony, Khushi Kapoor wore a multicolored saree by Tarun Tahiliani, featuring heavy and detailed embroidery. The perfect drapes were clearly visible at the bottoms, and she threw the pallu over one shoulder, attaching it to the blouse. To add a graceful and elegant touch, she let the other side of the pallu slip over her arms.

The blouse was the highlight of her look. She wore a half-sleeved, scooped neckline blouse, but the back was the real showstopper—it was backless, adorned with two traditional patches. To keep her saree in place, she added a green emerald stone belt, which beautifully complemented the ensemble.

As for accessories, Khushi Kapoor wore a choker neckpiece, drop earrings, and traditional bangles. She also carried a bag that complemented the multicolor vibe of her saree. With eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude lipstick, the actress enhanced her beauty. For the final touch, she tied her hair into a low braid and topped it off with hair jewelry.

Now, let's have a look at Kriti Sanon. The Bhediya actress’s fashion choices are always impeccable. Just like Katrina and Khushi, she also wore Tarun Tahiliani’s Kashida-inspired saree. Featuring sequins, kundan, and crystal work, her saree was a pure masterpiece. She draped the saree traditionally, leaving one side of the pallu to fall gracefully over her arms for an elegant appearance.

For the blouse, Kriti Sanon chose a full-sleeved, scooped neckline blouse adorned with intricate patterns and detailing.

Her styling was similar yet unique. She opted for a golden and pink crystal choker and rings as her accessories. Kriti elevated her look with a natural base, smokey eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, creating a flawless and chic appearance.

Her hair was left open in loose waves, and she completed her look with a round bindi, perfect for keeping her appearance traditional from head to toe.

All three actresses did their best with the styling, making it tough to choose just one. However, while Katrina and Kriti's looks were minimal and elegant, Khushi added a dramatic flair with her unique additions.

Who do you think looked best in Tarun Tahiliani’s saree? Let us know in the comments below!

