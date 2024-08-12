Shraddha Kapoor’s red hand-painted dress worth Rs 1,99,000 can rival any LBD in style and sophistication

Shraddha Kapoor is on a fashion roll as she continues to promote her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress is setting hearts ablaze with the series of beautiful red attires and the current one does not disappoint either. Recently, for another round of events, Shraddha chose to wear a red dress from the Anita Dongre collection. Let us take a detailed look at the outfit.

Her dress in a striking red hue features beautiful hand-painted pichhwai artwork. This traditional art style is known for its vibrant and intricate designs. As for the embellishments, the dress features gotta patti embroidery which imparts the glamour aspect and gives the dress a shimmering feel.

In addition, the elegance of the bird and tree patterns is graciously inspired by the tropics giving a balance and exotic feel to the outfit. The sleeveless dress has a stylish plunging neckline and calf-length hem, making it ideal for any formal event or soiree. Her dress is worth Rs 1,99,000.

The dress is a great choice for cocktail parties where you want to look chic or even birthday or anniversary celebrations where you want to be the center of attention.

Her accessory game was on point featuring a sleek silver earring from Palmonas. The earrings with minimalist design complemented the intricate embroidery of the outfit. Her silver nose ring was another charming addition to her look and also aligned with the contemporary theme of the outfit. For footwear, the actress chose golden heels from Zara, with their gleaming finish elevating her dress.

Her make-up was flawlessly done which emphasized her natural beauty. She opted for a nude color which complemented her fit. Shraddha’s choice of nude eyeshadow provided a soft and refined glow to her eyes. The mascara-laden lashes and hint of kohl drew attention to her eyes.

To complete her make-up, the actress chose a radiant finish with highlighted and blushed cheeks. This gave her face a touch of glow and brought a radiant and fresh finish to her face. Her straight hair, left open, framed her face nicely.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest fashion choices prove she knows how to mix up the latest trends with classy looks. The shiny silver accessories and her classy make-up show her great fashion sense. With her latest outfit, she proved that she is a representative of modern fashion at its finest.

