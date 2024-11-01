Janhvi Kapoor serves 2 desi looks within 24 hours in colorful see-through sarees for Diwali puja; pick your favoirite

Diwali is all about dressing up, celebrations, and lights, and Janhvi Kapoor fully embraced that energy on October 31. For the Diwali puja at her dad Boney Kapoor's office, Janhvi chose a custom two-toned Torani saree in soft net, adorned with intricate embroidery. She paired it with a pink blouse, although the saree's draping looked slightly off. Nevertheless, the breathtaking, see-through saree in bright hues of pink, gold, and green shimmered under the lights.

Janhvi, joined by her sister Khushi, brother Arjun Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, was photographed by paparazzi on her way to partake in the rituals celebrating light and togetherness. Beauty-wise, she stole the show by opting for a glamorous makeup look.

She completed her look with pink eyeshadow, a minimal base, defined brows, and multiple coats of mascara to enhance her lashes. A hint of pink blush, bright lipstick, and a small bindi added the perfect touch to her glam makeup. Kapoor accessorized with statement earrings and two kadas on her wrist, rounding off her festive appearance beautifully.

This festival season, Janhvi Kapoor showcased her love for traditional outfits by donning not one but two sarees within 24 hours. Her second look featured a see-through purple tissue saree paired with an elegant purple blouse, exuding poise and grace.

What truly set her look apart was the gajra in her hair, emphasizing her skill at blending tradition with contemporary style. Janhvi delighted her followers on social media with these two captivating looks, each designed to leave everyone in awe.

Advertisement

While she kept her makeup minimal, the Ulajh actress styled her hair half-up with a gajra and accessorized her saree look with elegant kundan earrings. It was a stunning choice!

Through her outfits, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully embodies the essence of cultural heritage, the joy of celebrations, and the importance of nurturing bonds. While her gajra look is my favorite, which one do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added glam and sparkle to Diwali bash in pretty pink-red traditional outfit