Janhvi Kapoor serves boss lady vibes in trendy bright blue skirt suit, accessorized with spider web brooch

Janhvi Kapoor has built a reputation for her impeccable method dressing. The Gen Z style icon has served us chic moments with her every new release and now that her spy thriller Ulajh is gearing up to hit the cinemas, the leading lady is churning out some awe-worthy looks that reflect her newest character in the most fashion-forward way.

In Ulajh, Janhvi plays the role of an IAS officer entrenched in a dangerous conspiracy, and to portray it sartorially during the promotions, she has picked some of the Corpcore ensembles that give an avant-garde spin on professional power dressing. First, she stunned us with a Balmain dress and her recent attire: a bright blue skirt suit with one-of-a-kind accessories is equally ingenious and uber-stylish. Here’s everything you need to know about her ensemble.

Fit for a girl boss, Janhvi Kapoor’s bright blue skirt suit commands attention

Janhvi wore a turquoise blue skirt suit by Brazillian-born Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach. The linen suit featured a longline, single-breasted blazer with a V-shaped lapel, power shoulders, and flap pockets. It was paired with a matching blue mini-skirt that flaunted the star’s superbly toned legs. The outfit takes us back to the ’90s when skirt suits were all the rage.

The monochromatic co-ord suit is a head turner with refreshing color and a tailored silhouette that oozes confidence and energy, qualities that align well with Janhvi’s on-screen persona.

Janhvi took her outfit up a notch with statement-making accessories

Janhvi added quirk and intrigue to her ensemble with a unique spider web brooch, a nod to the thrilling conspiracy weaved to entrap her character in the movie. This unexpected accessory lent to the art of method dressing without being too gimmicky. She also wore pearl stud earrings that matched the pearly spider that sat on the stand-out silver web.

Furthermore, a pair of turquoise Miu Miu sunglasses infused a touch of glamour and mystery. On her feet, Janhvi wore a pair of sleek metallic silver ‘Lidylle’ mule heels from Parisian luxury footwear brand Maison Ernest that cost approximately Rs.56,506.

When it came to beauty, she had her center-parted dark hair open in lustrous waves. Finally, she completed her look with soft, natural glam with coral blush and signature nude lips.

We’ve seen the Corpcore aesthetic become a huge trend this year and every celebrity has given us their take on it. We especially appreciate this attire of Janhvi because it’s so easy to recreate and can be effortlessly translated into a practical wardrobe. The spider web brooch is of course a special addition. And it’s a clever way to celebrate her new movie.

Once again, Janhvi Kapoor proves that she is not just Bollywood’s one of the most desired leading actresses but a fashion force to reckon with. Her latest look is sophisticated but with an edge and that dazzling blue hue is to die for. If you want to give your workwear a makeover, this look is for you.

Would you like to steal Janhvi’s skirt suit for your closet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments now.

