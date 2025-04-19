Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘tiny tornado’ Neil turns 3; Kannappa actress shares heartfelt post: ‘Only person who thinks…’

Kajal Aggarwal has been the perfect example of a working mother, balancing her film commitments with the time she spends with her son, Neil. As the little one celebrates his third birthday today, the Magadheera star shared an unmissable post on her social media, penning a heartfelt message for her child.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajal posted special photos with her son Neil and her husband Gautam. The adorable family of three coordinated in blue outfits while capturing candid moments together.

Check out the post here:

Sharing the photos, the Kannappa actress penned a heartfelt note, cherishing every memory and habit of her son, Neil.

Expressing surprise at some of his unusual habits, Kajal wrote, "Happy 3rd birthday to the CEO of snack negotiations, master of bedtime delays, and the only person who thinks broccoli is yucky but mud is gourmet! You are the apple of our eye, our tiny tornado, the giggle in our soul, the energy in our coffee!"

For those unversed, Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020 and were blessed with their son, Neil, in April 2022.

Since then, the actress has ensured she strikes the perfect balance between her professional and personal life, making sure not to miss out on her son’s growing-up years.

In one of her earlier interviews with the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist, Kajal shared her thoughts on how there should be no compromise in one's professional life due to changes in personal life.

She explained, “It is okay to be married, be a mother, and continue to work because that does not affect your professional life. Your commitment, energy, and everything you invest in your work remains the same.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. Up next, she will make a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and has the Hindi film The India Story lined up.

