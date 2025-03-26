Kajal Aggarwal wears a rhinestone-encrusted top for Sikandar promotions and is killing it with sass
Kajal’s bejeweled top for the Sikandar promotion evening was reminiscent of the starry night. Explore everything she wore for the occasion.
Kajal Aggarwal, the South Indian heartthrob, is once more making her return to Bollywood by starring alongside Salman Khan in their upcoming movie Sikandar. For the promotion night, Kajal dolled up in a glamorous two-piece dress and striking jewelry pieces, making her drip for the day drop-dead gorgeous. From her bedazzled top to her luxury watch, here’s Kajal’s fashion mood board for the movie promotion night.
Aggarwal looked like a glamorous diva in a statuesque two-piece set that was equal parts exquisite and elegant. For this party look, Kajal embraced a crop top from Retrofete, intricately encrusted with rhinestones, giving it a glistening effect. The breathtaking top featured rhinestone-embellished spaghetti straps and a plunging square neckline, giving it a sultry yet elegant vibe. The top's U-hemline created a stunning silhouette.
The Singham actress paired her bejeweled crop top with a full-length black pencil skirt, which gracefully complemented the black base of the top and added to the dress's statuesque appeal.
Kajal went all-luxe with her jewelry, from earrings to watches. The South Indian diva adorned classic black bejeweled heart-shaped studs, meticulously studded with black stones, that impeccably matched her outfit.
The fashionista adorned a couple of diamond rings, matching the dress’ bedazzled aesthetic. She added a glittery silver chain bracelet, sticking to her shimmery theme. Aggarwal also flaunted a diamond-studded watch from the luxe brand Roger Dubuis. The velvet white gold Swiss watch with alligator straps elevated Kajal’s ensemble to another level.
The Satyabhama actress flung on a pair of black strappy sandals peeping through Kajal’s full-length skirt.
For the glamorous evening, Kajal Aggarwal flaunted bewitching make-up with smokey eyes, brown eyeshadows, blushed-up and highlighted cheeks, and dewy plum lips in soft pink.
Kajal’s red-carpet-worthy look for Sikandar promotions was sassy, enigmatic, and opulent.
