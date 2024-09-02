Kareena Kapoor Khan’s midi dress might be basic but it’s the most loving outfit for a comfy day out

When talking about fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a trendsetter. The actress has consistently wowed the audiences with her impeccable fashion choices, and one of her recent looks that grabbed our interest was Bebo’s mustard-yellow midi dress. Curious about the deets? Let’s break down her look.

Bebo surely knows how to make a striking impression with her basic look but what caught our eyes was her blue basic bag. The casual, and relaxing ensemble she recently wore was a mustard-yellow midi dress with flowy fabric. Her dress featured a white floral print that added a playful and fresh touch to her look.

The flowy fabric of this dress ensures comfort and is perfect for enjoying the monsoon season. This casual dress had full-length sleeves with fitted cuffs, and subtle-striped accents, that add a stylish touch to the design.

To refine her overall ensemble, Kareena Kapoor paired her outfit with a dark blue colored tote bag that was elegantly designed with a brown belt, adding a stylish contrast to her look. For a stylish touch, she opted for cool and classy sunglasses, that add a trendy fashionable edge to the outfit. To maintain her casual appearance, she paired her flowy midi dress with simple flat footwear, ideal for a laid-back day.

For a minimal touch, the Jab We Met actress kept her look natural, and clean with defined brows, sunscreen, and a hint of lipstick, that showcases her choice of subtly over extravagance.

Not pushing too hard, Kareena kept her hair down, which was slightly wet, assuming she must have just stepped out of the shower. Kareena slays her low-key look with subtle accessories, like golden stud earrings, and rings, proving that you don’t need a lot to look amazing.

With this casual outfit, Kareena showed that she doesn’t need a lot of sparkles to catch our attention and knows how to give an easygoing outfit a stylish touch.

So, what do you think of Kareena Kapoor’s floral midi dress look? Let us know in the comments.

