Being fashionable and fit go hand in hand for Malaika Arora, aka Malla. Her recent look in a grey sports bra and leggings set paired with a sheer white loose shirt speaks volumes about her everyday style where comfort meets effortless chic. Malla, being Malla, always lifts it even higher with her confidence and a little surprise.

Arora was spotted in a light grey gym outfit, a fine example of casual and understated elegance. The monochromatic activewear is a fitted sports bra and leggings, offering comfort and functionality enough for an extreme workout session. Grey is neutral and, therefore, the most versatile color to wear quickly from gym to casual. The streamlined fit of the sports bra and leggings brings out her athletic physique and supports her during those yoga sessions she swears by.

The all-white loose shirt offers comfort and effortless style to her look. It's breezy and practical and brings a certain laid-back cool into that otherwise streamlined gym ensemble. The fit and sheer linen-cotton material keeps it breathable and just right for those post-workout errands or a quick coffee run, helping her transition from fitness goddess to carefree girl next door.

Then come the cutes of the look—the pink flip-flops, which, of course, some might consider an unlikely footwear choice for hitting the gym. But Malaika, again, proves they can be adorable and comfortable. The Barbie pink adds a pop of color and a playful touch to her look, breaking the otherwise neutral palette.

What keeps us hooked, though, is her ever-present sipper, which makes it to the headlines: "It's Malla and her sipper against the world." A small thing that shows her personality is that she is irreverent, funny, and never far from water.

Malaika Arora's gym look screams casual minimalism with just a few key pieces. She proves to the world that one need not necessarily go all funky when it comes to gym wear. So next time you step out, channel a bit of Malla energy: keep it light, keep it playful, and don't forget your sipper to ace any look and rock through the day.

