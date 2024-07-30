Khushi Kapoor sports a comfy airport look with expensive Birkin bag worth Rs 15 lakh

After featuring in The Archies, Khushi Kapoor received a lot of appreciation and love for portraying Betty. But, even before stepping into acting, Sridevi’s daughter had blinded everyone with her fashion and style game. Don’t believe us? Check her Instagram handle for proof. Ever since she has become a fashionista of the Gen-Z. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, the actress slayed back-to-back looks, making every head turn towards her.

Recently, she was spotted at the airport sporting a comfy but chic jogger look. However, what caught our eyes was her pricey red Hermes Birkin bag that she carried with her outfit. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the price tag of the bag and Khushi’s look.

Khushi Kapoor’s airport outfit

Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister was papped outside the airport looking comfortable in her outfit. She can be seen wearing a grey tank top which she paired with a pair of light grey tracksuit trousers. The actress carried a black jacket in her hand to save herself from the chilly weather.

She accentuated the look with dainty earrings, a sleek neckpiece, a pair of white sneakers, and a watch. Khushi Kapoor opted for a neat ponytail to stay hassle-free. The actress completed the look with some lip-tinted balm.

Khushi Kapoor’s Birkin bag

While her whole outfit screams comfort and chic, what caught our attention was the popping red bag swinging on her wrist. Called a Hermes Birkin 30, the handbag features a lot of accessories, including a few bag charms, and it seems the actress has decorated it by herself.

While the official website of Hermes Birkin didn’t feature this bag, we found out that the price of this beauty is Rs 1,529,700. The whole comfy and casual attire of Khushi was heightened with this expensive handbag.

Many actresses have been spotted carrying bags of different luxury brands. Khushi Kapoor has often slayed looks with matching bags and purses. While this time it didn’t compliment her casual outfit, it definitely added a pop of color to the overall look.

What are your thoughts about Khushi Kapoor’s airport look and the pricey handbag? Let us know in the comments.

