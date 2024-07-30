Elevate your look with 4 B-town actresses inspired floral hairstyles for brides this wedding season

Picture yourself walking down the aisle wearing your dreamy lehenga, accentuated with perfect jewelry and a dose of glam with glitzy makeup. As crucial makeup and accessories are to elevate your bridal look, a hairdo plays an equally important role in the same. Be it the D-day or pre-wedding functions like sangeet, mehendi and haldi, wedding hairstyles are something that should be picked carefully as per the look. And, nothing works better than the floral hairstyles for their versatile appeal. Don’t believe us?

A look at the celebrities sporting hairdos with floral accessories is proof enough. From Alia Bhatt’s twisted bun adorned with white rose to Sonam Kapoor’s long braid accentuated with jasmine, take a look at five best floral hairstyle for your big day.

Alia Bhatt’s twisted bun hairdo with white roses

Alia Bhatt's appearance at the National Film Awards 2023 saw her setting a stylish precedent to normalize repeating outfits. Styled by Ami Patel, the Darlings star looked ethereal in her repurposed ivory organza sari designed by Sabyasachi that she wore for her wedding.

The hand-dyed and hand-embroidered masterpiece looked ethereal as Alia matched it with a half-sleeved blouse. Unlike the heavy pieces when it comes to accessorizing, Bhatt went for a multi-layered pearl choker and matching stud earrings this time around.

Even with her hairdo, she chose to experiment. Contrast to her wedding glam where she opted for open tresses, the actress, this time, styled her hair into a loose voluminous French bun with a back hair roll. Further adorning her hairdo were two white roses, tucked vertically to add some feminine allure.

The makeup by celebrity artist Mickey Contractor glammed her up in kohl-rimmed eyes, defined eyebrows, nude lips and a red bindi.

Sonam Kapoor’s floral twist braided hairstyle

Taking the timeless route for her sangeet back in 2018, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picked a multi-panel chikankari lehenga. The voluminous skirt of mesmerizing number came with alternating panels of fabric in off-white, featuring a unique set of motifs.

Embellished with the fine gold/silver zardozi and zari, delicate pearls, Swarovski crystals and tiny sequins work, the skirt got its edge with floral zardozi zari borders in rich gold. Pairing the skirt, she wore a golden blouse with an open back held together with just two strings. A dupatta with booties and pearl tassels provided the harmonious blend to her outfit.

What truly stood out was her classic bridal braid which she adorned with a floral twist that eventually became a trendsetter. For her mehendi, Sonam styled her hair in a long braid with jasmine garlands. Accessorizing her look, she opted for some stunning pieces created by her mother Sunita Kapoor, and Amrapali. Her jewlery included a choker, maang tikka, jhumkas and kadas won her vote.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s simple yet elegant hairdo with a red rose

Not long ago, we saw our Kaavaalaa girl attending the grand reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a black and golden lehenga. Picked from the brand Torani, the stunning outfit featured a half-sleeved short blouse, black embroidered skirt and a graceful dupatta. The plunging neckline adorned with intricate mirror work along the borders gave her look a modern appeal.

On the other hand, her skirt boasted a mermaid silhouette from the waist, gold embroidery all over for the royal touch. Tamannaah fixed the dupatta over her shoulder and arm, giving her an elegant look.

Letting her outfit shine, she wore a pair of jhumkas and a maang tikka that perfectly blended with the artwork of her lehenga. Further, her delicate hath phool and a potli bag accentuated her look.

We couldn’t help but adore her hairstyle that featured a long braid adorned with red roses. Not only the hairdo elevated her outfit but evoked a sense of classic beauty reminiscent that we have seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films. Her makeup was kept subtle yet elegant to let the intricate craftsmanship of her attire take the spotlight.

Madhuri Dixit’s vibrant floral hairdo

Madhuri Dixit in a red and yellow Gaurang Shah saree is sartorial finesse at its peak. Channeling her inner beauty, Madhuri wore the saree for an event. The six yards of elegance saw an amalgamation of yellow and red featuring a yellow body all over while the red brocade work in the border and the pallu created a Maharashtrian appeal.

The red aztec pattern work in the border with a knotted element in the end added a touch of bling to her otherwise subtle ensemble. Keeping it vibrant, she wore a red blouse with scoop neckline and half sleeves to team with the outfit.

Styled by Ami Patel, she wore an elaborate studded necklace, a pair of drop earrings and finger rings by anmol jewellers and Jaipur Gems to elevate her traditional look. However, it was her choice of hairstyling that elevated her look. She styled her tresses in a side partition with gathered hair in the side and added some flowers for a textured look.

Which of these hairstyles did you love the most? Comment below to let us know your opinions, right away.

