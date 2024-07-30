Janhvi Kapoor calls Ulajh 'high-risk' film; opens up about choosing challenging roles over commercial success

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ulajh. The actress has been working hard to promote her film online and offline. Ahead of the release, in a new interview, Janhvi opened up about choosing challenging roles over commercial success and also questioned the industry's acceptance of her.

Janhvi Kapoor says she decided to surprise herself by trying something different

In a new interaction with India Today, Janhvi Kapoor shared that she does not know whether the industry has actually opened up to the actor in her yet and added even if they have, it’s something that she is probably not specifically thinking about as such because acting is what she wanted to do all her life. The actress feels she has evolved from her first film to now, but how the industry takes her is something she can’t tell for herself.

"It would have been predictable and a much easier journey if I had done commercial movies with a wider reach that has the song, dance and glamour because that would have come easily to me and has a higher guaranteed success rate and ensures more popularity. But I made a conscious decision a couple of years ago to challenge myself and surprise myself and try something different even though the risks and stakes are much higher,” Janhvi added.

Janhvi Kapoor calls Ulajh 'high-risk' film

Speaking about picking the smaller films, Kapoor admitted that she has chosen a couple of high-risk films and called her upcoming film Ulajh one of them.

She further added that sometimes she makes jokes about Insta Janhvi vs actor Janhvi and she is a little unaware of how the industry sees her but all she can attest to herself is that with every film, she gets more confident on another set because she feels that she can deliver what her director wants out of her.

Janhvi concluded by saying that outside narrative or perception kills an artist because it will start making her calculate things that she is not meant to calculate in any case.

Meanwhile, Ulajh is set to hit theaters on August 2. The film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and also casts Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

