Khushi Kapoor's stylish bachelorette trip in pink bikini and 3-piece boho outfit has us screaming ‘HOT DAMN’

Khushi Kapoor on her girls’ trip is in a whole mood. With the actress's elegant, and bold fashion choices, there’s no doubt that she absolutely killed it on her friends’ bachelorette trip. Everything from her pink bikini to her crochet shrug, Khushi Kapoor is definitely living every girl’s dream. Let’s check out her looks.

Dropping to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor gave a sneak peek of her friend's amazing, fun-filled bachelorette party. Totally up for some beach time, the actress donned a styling pink bikini that instantly made us scream DAMN. When looking at her top, it features shoulder straps wrapped around her neck, and also the back band for a custom fit look. The knot details at both neck, and back ensured a comfortable, and bold look.

Khushi didn’t hold herself back from opting for some classy accessories. She styled her look with golden-accented hoop earrings and kept black sunglasses on her head. Also, she kept her hair tied back into a bun, perfect for a hassle-free dive. She even added a bit of pink blush, and nude lipstick, enhancing the shine of her look.

For another stylish morning, The Archies actress had a fun cruise time in the pink bikini top. The texture knit fabric top features thin shoulder straps tied as a knot around her neck, and back. For bottoms, she paired them with white loose pants. It has knot details at the front perfect for customized fit.

To maintain an effortless look, she opted for a neat, and polished bun. She totally slayed her look with black oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings, a delicate neckpiece, and a bracelet.

Lastly, for a whole playful vibe, the young trendsetter elevated her girl’s trip with a boho three-piece outfit. She wore a white bralette, knotted around the neck, and back, paired with off-white loose pants. The loose pants touch added a laid-back, and bohemian touch. The flowy bottom was all about effortless and relaxed feels. But the classy touch to her look was a Gia Crochet Shrug in Sugar And Spice Combo. The shrug worth Rs 6,562 acts as a perfect layer to be worn on a bralette, making it ideal for a bachelorette trip.

She kept her hair tied into a messy, and low bun, for some extra glam she wore oversized sunglasses. Her accessories are worth adding to our closet. She wore a neckpiece with a star as the centerpiece, and golden hoop earrings, perfect for all minimalist vibes.

These Khushi Kapoor’s bachelorette outfits are giving the major fashion inspo for all the girls who are all set to throw an amazing party for their bride-to-be friend.

