Pink bridesmaid lehenga choli outfits: 5 times Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani and others who donned the rosy hue

As the wedding season is around the corner, it’s time to think about what to wear to your friend’s or sister’s wedding. This is the moment we all dream of experiencing once in a lifetime: seeing our sister or friend get married. But amidst all the wedding functions, what you can't forget is what to wear on their special day. And of course, nothing can be better than a pink lehenga. Here, we’ve got for you 5 pink lehenga ideas straight from your favorite celebrity’s wardrobe.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s choice of a pink lehenga is just perfect to slay your bridesmaid game. Decked up in a pastel pink ensemble, the Shershaah actress gives off girly vibes. Her outfit features intricate embroidery and mirrorwork all over. The sassy and classy blouse has a bold, deep neckline, and we’re totally living for it.

Apart from the blouse and ghagra, we can’t miss out on her matching dupatta. She paired her flared ghagra and stunning blouse with a matching dupatta, draped over her arms, giving a feminine touch to her look. To add the right edge to her outfit, Kiara chose a choker that is definitely a statement piece.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gives off cute vibes in her soft pink lehenga. The subtle embellishments and fun little motifs make this outfit a playful choice to slay your bridesmaid look. Alia paired her flowy ghagra with a sleeveless blouse. However, the standout feature of her outfit is the cute little characters all over her lehenga. To complete her outfit, the actress opted for a sheer dupatta with tiny floral details.

For a stylish touch, the actress paired her feminine outfit with oxidized jewelry, keeping her accessories minimal. Moreover, she tied her hair back into a high ponytail, perfect for keeping things low-key.

Shraddha Kapoor

Want to keep things minimal? Then this Shraddha Kapoor-inspired lehenga can be the right pick for you. The Stree 2 actress rocked her look in a soft pink lehenga. The deep V-neck blouse is just gorgeous for fulfilling your duties as a bridesmaid. To complement her lehenga, the actress chose a sheer dupatta.

If you like to keep things subtle, then her choice of hairstyle is worth trying. The actress tied her hair back into a low ponytail, leaving a few strands loose. She also accessorized her look with stone-studded jhumkas and completed her look with a silver bindi.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gives off perfect dreamy vibes in a pastel pink lehenga with intricate silver embroidery. This perfect bridesmaid lehenga features a deep neck and a half-sleeved blouse. The heavy blouse also has straps around her waist, perfectly highlighting her curves. Her flowy ghagra is giving every girl’s dream a twist, and we surely can’t get over it. To complete her dreamy outfit, the actress chose a matching dupatta wrapped around her arms.

To add a bit of glamour, Sara tied her hair back into a classy bun and accessorized her look with a heavy choker, traditional hanging earrings, and a maang tika.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks no less than a princess in her Indo-Western pink lehenga. Her outfit features a deep-neck blouse with a modern silhouette and a standout feature. The blouse has intricate threadwork, exuding elegance. Moreover, the metallic pleated skirt with zig-zag patterns is surely a wardrobe staple.

For a low-key effect, she styled her straight hair, keeping it open, which is perfect for rocking a friend’s wedding. To accessorize this look, you can even try some statement pieces that will give the right edge to your look.

If you’re confused about what to wear to your sister’s or friend’s wedding, then these 5 outfit ideas can be your savior. With some unique twists, it’s time to try these outfits and seal your place as the best bridesmaid.

