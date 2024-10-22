Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Alia Bhatt arrives wearing her Mehendi outfit, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal arrive in style; WATCH

Diwali is knocking at our doors soon. Ahead of the festival, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra held a Diwali party in Mumbai on October 22, 2024. The designer invited the who's who of Bollywood to the bash including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and more. Alia arrived wearing her Mehendi outfit and Ananya opted for a white saree for the event. Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others also joined in for the celebration.

In a video on Instagram, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Going by the clip, Alia repeated her Mehendi outfit from her wedding for the party. The actress looks elegant in her pink lehenga as she flashes her million-dollar smile at the event.

She paired her outfit with a heavy pair of earrings and kept her hair tied at the back.

Watch the video here:

Ananya Panday also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at night. Ananya was accompanied by her BFF Orry at the event. After posing with him, the CTRL actress smiled for her solo pictures. She looked beautiful in a white saree at the party.

Varun Dhawan arrived with his wife, Natasha Dalal at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The new parents posed for the pictures happily. Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight in her blue metallic saree for the Diwali party. She looked uber-glamorous at the event while posing for pictures.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani, who recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra in Delhi, also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with him. While Kiara opted for a golden glittery saree with a strapless blouse, Sidharth wore a multi-colored heavy embroidered kurta with white pants.

Kajol also arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash tonight. Kajol opted for a cherry red outfit for the party. She sported a full-sleeved top and palazzo with shimmery details all over while oozing glamor quotient to the event. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress twinned her lipstick shade with the Diwali outfit.

Take a look at the video down below.

We also saw a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza making their stunning entry at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. In a video on Instagram, the couple can be seen entering the event together. While Riteish wore a plain black outfit, Genelia looked gorgeous in a yellow and peach lehenga for the party. After their entry, they headed for the photo session.

Advertisement

Don't miss the video here:

Apart from them, celebrities such as Rekha, Abhay Deol, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Shilpa Shetty also arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story