Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in her red cocktail gown accessorized with iconic Bvlgari’s Serpenti necklace

Style icon Malaika Arora knows how to keep us hooked, admiring her high-class fashion statement. Another glamorous addition to her lookbook was her latest red cocktail gown, which has everything you need in a perfect outfit. The silhouettes, flair, design—everything was spot on, making us go gaga over her appearance. Let’s dive in.

Malaika Arora recently set the Internet on fire with her red-hot moment in the cocktail gown from the shelves of the iconic collection from Shantnu & Nikhil. The strapless design added a bold and elegant appeal to her appearance. Featuring a fitted bodice, intricate embroidery, and flattering silhouettes, her dress gave all the dreamy feels and main character vibes.

Upon a closer look, we can see that her fit has a slit cut at the side, flaunting the inner sheer detail. The sheer detail added to the inner area of her fit seamlessly blends with the outer layer, adding a dramatic effect. Moreover, the extended piece in her outfit that gave the floor-length effect to her outfit was perfect for turning heads.

Her accessories were definitely minimal but worth taking a look at. To keep all our focus on the neck, the actress added a Serpenti necklace from Bvlgari. This statement touch to her fit left us breathless, making it difficult to look away from her. For a more accessorized touch, she also opted for rings, adding a feminine touch to her appearance.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s makeup game was top-notch. Beginning with the base—concealer and foundation, the actress topped it off with perfectly blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, eyeshadow, and brown lipstick. Her makeup was perfect to let all the limelight be stuck on her necklace and gown.

Further, the diva kept her hair open in the middle partition, and thanks to her healthy routine, it was shiny and gave off all the good hair-day vibes.

Malaika Arora’s look in the red gown, neckpiece, and hair was perfect to stand out in the crowd. This red gown is just perfect for whoever wants to make a statement appearance and let the dress do all the talking. So, girls, doesn’t this look too tempting to try? If so, bookmark this now and recreate it for the special party.

