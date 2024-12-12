Malaika Arora shows who's the real boss in a blazer dress, red boots and Bottega Veneta bag worth Rs 3,36,206

Malaika Arora is at it yet again, and this time, she is dressed to impress—to slay! Spotted around town, the ultimate fashionista turned the streets into her personal runway, rocking a white blazer that screams power, elegance, and just a pinch of sass. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning outfit.

This chic blazer, straight from the racks of the brand Source Unknown, is power dressing done right. It features standing collars that exude elegance and pockets with a relaxed fit along the hourglass silhouette. The padded shoulders add that extra boss-lady flair. In every way, this outfit is a power move. The wrap-front design ties everything together (quite literally), giving Malaika that effortlessly chic look—strong yet timeless. Her blazer comes at a whopping Rs 46,685.

But what really took the look up a notch were the accessories. Let’s talk about the knee-length red Giuseppe Zanotti Gala 105mm boots. With pointed toes, towering heels, and a loud, bold pop of color, they drew all eyes. The boots cost Rs 68,840. Adding to the luxe factor was the sleek red Bottega Veneta Bang Bang purse, priced at an eye-watering Rs 2,20,681. The purse created a strikingly beautiful, seamless combo with the red boots against the white blazer outfit.

Advertisement

Malaika didn’t stop at just the basics. She paired her look with a bold black statement ring that stood out perfectly against her white outfit. Her hair was sleek and pulled back into a high ponytail, giving major boss vibes while keeping the focus on her striking ensemble.

Her makeup was nothing short of perfection. Achieving that coveted glass skin look, her dewy complexion literally radiated. Her face was bronzed, and her cheeks were flushed with just the right amount of blush. Her eyelids shimmered with brown tones, accented by dark eyeliner and dramatic lashes that added a fierce edge. The look was completed with fresh yet edgy pink lips, tying everything together flawlessly.

In a nutshell, Malaika Arora's style is more than just a fashion trend—it’s a statement, a vibe, and a mood that we all aspire to embody. With her knack for turning heads, this diva isn’t just following trends; she’s setting them.

Advertisement

Here’s raising a toast to Malaika and her impeccable style! Long live the queen of fashion—honestly, who could ever replace her?

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's latest look is proof that dressing up for work to dinner is fun when done effortlessly