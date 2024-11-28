Malaika Arora's latest look is proof that dressing up for work to dinner is fun when done effortlessly

Malaika Arora, our forever fashion girl, is turning heads again, and how! She is giving us major mother-son fashion goals as she twins with Arhaan Khan to promote their new venture together.

Malaika Arora has become our favorite as she serves looks one after the other, be it casual yet classy, off-duty power looks, or the glam queen look. With her recent look, she has made it clear that nobody styles a blazer as cool as she does, be it for a meeting, a coffee run, an event, or now with a cool twist of sequins and embroidery. Let’s get right into it!

Black blazers are an evergreen element that holds the power to instantly uplift any outfit or make it look like you have made an effort without much hassle. But how do you take it up a notch? With a bit of unique customization.

Malaika Arora was spotted twinning with her son Arhaan Khan in a black blazer, with sparkling red sequins embroidered in a cool font. The detailing was smartly placed on the cuff sleeves and the back to make a statement.

The blazer was elevated with another dramatic element—the broad panel satin collars that gave an old-money vintage vibe. It was retro and effortlessly suave. Malaika paired it with matching black narrow pants and a perfectly fitted white satin shirt to keep it business casual but fun. We must say, both mother and son looked cool as usual in the ensemble, making quite the noise and getting everyone’s attention.

For accessories, Malaika opted for a pair of white Gucci sneakers that flaunt a cool-cute cat on the sides, adding quirkiness to the whole outfit. A beautiful diamond pendant on a dainty chain and a statement ring added a balance of sophistication with style. Her whole ensemble from top to bottom is a masterclass on how to look all bits attractive in a blazer. She further chose to leave her hair open in light waves and a subtle dewy makeup for the win!

We are always looking out for ways to upgrade our wardrobes and twin with our loved ones without having to make outfits that can never be worn again. This is the perfect inspiration on how to keep it simple, classy, and yet very personal. Malaika Arora has been known to be a trendsetter, a diva, and most importantly, our daily dosage of everything fashion. Right from recreating to experimenting, tell us in the comments if this is a trend you would like to try.

