Katrina Kaif adds desi twist to her airport look with stylish white kurta set; it’s comfort and style rolled into one

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif knows how to serve major style inspiration, even when heading for a spiritual journey! The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport with her mother-in-law before heading to the Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir today, Monday. It was an all-white suit set, giving her a perfect blend of divinity and diva. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wore a long white kurta adorned with delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery in white that added intricate and the right amount of detail to the outfit. She paired it with white flared palazzos, which featured a touch of similar embroidery along the edges and also gave her outfit a serene vibe.

Her choice of dupatta beautifully completed the look. Like her kurta, the white dupatta with a scalloped hem was embroidered with the same intricate floral patterns, making it more cohesive and beautiful. The scalloped border added a lovely touch that is just about right for traditional outings.

Katrina Kaif kept her accessories simple yet stylish. She wore juttis, adding a touch of tradition, and topped the entire outfit off with oversized black sunglasses, which gave it a cool-girl vibe. This outfit is the best example of combining traditional and modern-day glam.

Her makeup is very natural and fresh. With nude lips, slightly tinted cheeks, and a barely-there glow, Katrina has just let her beauty do the talking. Her completely open, straight hair adds to her effortless grace, making her look nothing but angelic and fuss-free.

It is great for people who want something simple but refined in ethnic style for temple visits, family gatherings, and even casual festive occasions. In addition, it proves to be less is more even when it comes to accessorizing and make-up, especially for getting the right traditional look.

We love everything about Katrina’s airport look: it is timeless, chic, and relevant to the occasion. If you are going to a temple visit or want to flaunt your ethnic wear, this outfit offers all the inspiration you need. Bonus: It's very versatile—you can style it up for a huge festive occasion or just as easily tone it down, Katrina-style.

