Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: A roundup of the Best Dressed ladies

Of smiles and style so perfectly. This formula did ring especially true yesterday at our very own Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 which looked like a breath of Spring style air with cut-outs and ample show of thigh-high slits. Graced by magicians in the true sense from multiple fields such as fashion, films, culinary and so on, last night was when we got many steps closer to our dreams with this awards celebration. Suffused with oomph and onboard with statements, here is "all-here" information on what Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday wore last night.

Charged with excitement, we cannot stop with just one fashion spread for the day. We have more coming up in the hours ahead, so stay tuned to know which celebrity wore what and how to our home awards. Firsts are always special and round two can be equally heart-warming. Check it all out here.

18 Celebs who nailed their looks in fashionable outfits

Kajol Devgan

Here is how velvet can put the well in your look. Suitable for all red-carpet events, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress donned a deep neckline gown. Her monotone attire featured a saree-like-drape skirt which also gave it a voluminous and comfortable look. Finer than all sorts of wine you can name, her look was accessorised with sparkly earrings, a bangle, rings and a clutch. Nudish pink lipstick and blush packed her look as on-point as her hairdo - an updo.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari slayed again. Tell a friend or maybe your pal knows it already? She looked stunning in a Safiyaa 'Abra' gown made from crêpe and satin draped panels. The lemon green attire bore a thigh-high slit and a V neckline. Tanya Ghavri styled her up with ear cuffs, rings and peep-toe strappy heels. A top knot and peach lipstick and blush sealed the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress's look.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress's fashion book is a trove of impeccable cut-out dresses. Here we are stealing yet another reference in the name of her latest look. Lakshmi Lehr styled her in an Aadnevik one-shoulder gown coloured in deep red which also had a thigh-high slit. She wore a pair of strappy footwear as well. Updos were a top trend last night, yeah? Let the sheen on our attire show, so nude up your lips with brown lipstick and apply kohl.

Bhumi Pednekar

In sight and mood forever: Black dresses. Styled by Kshitij Kankaria and Karishma Diwan, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress rocked a Bloni sleeveless dress. Her maxi-length ensemble consisted of tiered organza detail and a boat neck. Bhumi's look was accessorised with gold drop earrings and pointed-toe pumps. An updo showed up again. Lots of kohl and nude lipstick were used.

Rani Mukerji

Only an icon gets the assignment for an Icons event. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress opted for an A-line black gown which included a plunging neckline, long sleeves, and a flared skirt. With embellished rusted gold leaves, her ensemble shined further. A wavy hairstyle and bright red lipstick glammed up the Bollywood star.

Sania Mirza

Dreaming and then admiring made it easy. The former Tennis player looked ace in a long-sleeved beige gown which looked glorious with metallic sequins. She wore beautiful accessories such as a studded necklace, drop earrings, rings and pointed-toe pumps.

Janhvi Kapoor

The peak trend-forward look. The Mili actress took on the stage as a bombshell clad in a Gaurav Gupta satin co-ordinated outfit. The creation featured a cropped long-sleeved blouse and a mini skirt with a train and cut-out at the back. Both bore the fashion designer's sculpted design aesthetic which was the most epic here. Priyanka Kapadia Badani gave pointed-toe pumps and a striking pair of drop earrings to finish off Janhvi's hot look. Straight hairdo and non-bright makeup, it was the perfect definition of glamour.

Shabana Azmi

A silk saree has spoken again. How regal? The Fire actress and Indian screenwriter, Javed Akhtar both were dressed in traditional outfits. She looked elegant as she picked out an embellished clutch, a beaded necklace, earrings and a flower to accessorise her desi look. A low bun beautified with a flower is truly a timeless hairstyle, isn't it? Lip gloss looked beautiful on her.

Raashii Khanna

Princess in pink. The Farzi actress rocked an off-shoulder gown which had a ruched drape placed as a neckline and a frilled elongated train. She wore a contrasting pair of earrings and rings as accessories. A side-swept wavy hairdo and soft pink lipstick dolled her up more.

Ananya Panday

All hail the tulle glory! The Gehraiyaan actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in an Aadnevik strapless gown. With a high-low hem, tiered skirt and an embellished top, it was strong on shine. She put on a couple of studded jewellery ankle-strap heels.

Disha Patani

Out with thigh-high slit dresses? The Malang actress shall never be. Always on with a hot style streak, Disha chose a halter neck silver dress which showed off a deep neckline, a cut-out on the midriff and a thigh-high slit. A studded necklace and pair of heels were the life of her awards night look.

Shriya Saran

The compliment-drawing combo. In all metallic royalty, the Drishyam actress looked alluring dressed in a Monisha Jaising creation. Sukriti Grover combined the beauty's heavily embellished sleeveless top with a draped skirt. Her getup was bejewelled with a big necklace and rings. Get ready for a great night with nude lipstick and a straight hairdo.

Vaani Kapoor

Firestorm alert! The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress dazzled in a custom Itrh crystal-embellished blue gown. Her one-shoulder thin strapped attire included a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train. Spot that big rock on her finger and embellished heels.

Amyra Dastur

In case you aren't still aware, floral is on a roll this Spring. Malvika Tater clubbed the Pankaj & Nidhi sleeveless gown, rings and ankle-strap gold heels for the Issaq actress. Her appliqué thigh-high slit gown was gorgeous and also worth checking out is her sleek braided hairdo which was adorned with an embellished chain. A deep brown lipstick looks flawless on her.

Mouni Roy

A certified head-turner, the Brahmāstra: Part One actress looked impressive in a Dolly J side cut-out 'Cecile' Column gown. This pretty pink doll's one-piece outfit had a halter neck strap and a thigh slit which was amazing with crystals. Mohit Rai put the fab in her look with heels from Jimmy Choo.

Rakul Preet Singh

Paint it monochrome with pleats and lots of love. The Doctor G actress was seen in a Tanieya Khanuja ensemble. Rakul's white top had a deep neckline at the front and satin ruffles at the back and was teamed with a tea-length black skirt. Aastha Sharma and Reann styled her OOTN with an emerald pendant necklace and Jimmy Choo strappy black peep-toe heels. More power to the updo and glossy pout look. Fabulous girl!

Nora Fatehi

Too much drama, and too much interest. Dressed in an Atelier Zuhra gown, the Kusu Kusu dancer was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Her high-neck gown was decked up with embellishments, a train, gloves and a puffy jacket-like cover. She carried a clutch too and wore her pearl earrings. A messy top knot and peach makeup looked spot-on.

Pooja Hedge

All white with a side of vintage charm. The Cirkus actress looked marvellous in a white semi-body-hugging gown which had an off-shoulder shaped in a V pattern, a ruched bodice, and an overlap that wrapped around her flowy skirt. It also had a train and sheer gloves. A studded choker necklace and rings looked dreamy-like and there was a ponytail here. Meaning? No top knot. Do you like her makeup?

Whose love do you love the most? Let us know in the comments section.

