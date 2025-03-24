Pooja Hegde flaunts Rs 3, 80,000 arm candy at the airport, styles it with tank top and black jeans

Pooja Hegde has been enjoying attention in Bollywood with her latest release, Deva. Mesmerizing fans with her acting skills, she definitely turns heads with her fashion choices as well. Photographed at the airport in style, the actor fashioned a casual tank top with dark denim and flaunted an expensive piece from Christian Dior. Let’s take a look at how she styled this outfit.

Fighting off the summer in the most fashionable way, the Beast actor chose a tank top to start with. Keeping it trendy, she opted for a black and white striped top. The sleeveless tank flaunted a body-fit style with a black border. To keep it light, she decided not to opt for any layers.

The actor is a true fashionista and never disappoints with her style. Going classic with her look, she fashioned dark blue denim. Picking a solid palette, the pants boasted a relaxed and straight-legged fit. Perfect for a day of travel, the outfit looked completely stylish yet comfy. With the ensemble’s fit, it is easy to tell that the star loves her workout sessions.

Keeping it casual, Pooja Hegde opted for a classic choice to complete her look. Going for the usual fashion accessory, she wore white sneakers. To complement the relaxed style of the pants, you can opt for chunky sneakers or posh up the look with a pair of platform heels.

For her accessories, the diva fashioned a fitness band on one hand and a gold and silver-toned wristwatch on the other. She kept it classy with a couple of rings and beat the heat in style with some trendy black sunglasses. Adding an expensive piece of accessory to her look, Hegde chose a bag from Christian Dior. The saddle bag came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,80,000.

Keeping in mind her day of travel, the star opted for a simple look. Flaunting her naturally wavy locks, she ensured her face was hydrated to sustain the heat. A touch of pink lip balm added the final touches to her look.

What do you think of Pooja’s latest airport look?