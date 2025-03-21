Pooja Hegde flaunts Rs 3,80,000 arm candy with her laidback airport fit in gray track pants

Pooja Hegde has made a mark in the South Indian film industry as well as in Bollywood with her classic performances. While making waves for her acting skills, she has also gained a fan following for her impeccable taste in fashion. And her recent airport appearance demonstrated why fashionistas adore her sense of style. Snapped in a laidback fit at the airport, she opted for an expensive bag from Saint Laurent.

Let’s take a closer look at how she styled this fit.

The Deva actor curated her look in casual fashion, pulling off the perfect Gen-Z look. Looking younger than ever, she flaunted a black body-fit top. With a round neck, the top looked just comfortable enough for a day of travel.

Pooja added a lightweight layer to the look to keep herself comfy through the journey. Choosing a cropped jacket, she left it unzipped to appear stylish, adding just the right amount of Gen-Z fashion to the look. Although oversized, the combo surely proved that the actor loves to work out.

The diva matched the ensemble with a pair of relaxed-fit pants. With a gray color palette, the wide-legged bottoms perfectly complemented the top. She chose an elastic waistband with a pleated front for the trousers, giving it a Korean-style edge. Ditching the usual choice of flip-flops for travel, the actor paired her fit with black and white regular sneakers.

As she walked out in style, Hegde smiled at the paparazzi with her phone in hand. Styling a gold-toned wristwatch with her look, she exuded cool girl vibes. Adding another mod touch, she flashed chunky black sunglasses to beat the heat in style. Going for one final haute touch, the star picked out a Saint Laurent bag. Her expensive arm candy came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,80,000.

Flaunting her natural locks, Pooja Hegde kept it minimal on the makeup. Making sure her face was hydrated, she radiated a natural glow. A touch of nude lip gloss and a beautiful smile completed her look. This ensemble is also perfect for a family picnic day or a day of trekking with your friends.

What do you think of the actor’s latest airport look?