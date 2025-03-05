Janhvi Kapoor or Pooja Hegde: Whose mirror dress blindsided you the most with its dazzling charm?

Although the media keeps bustling with a spectrum of fresh looks in the ever-evolving fashion industry, celebrities often find themselves in the grip of trends ending up twinning with each other. One such instance was when Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde slipped into similar mirrorwork dresses. Both the fashion forerunners exuded dramatic charm in the mirror-work ensemble, giving us notes on how to style such a dress in various ways. So, let’s study those notes:

Janhvi Kapoor in mirror dress

Janhvi Kapoor and maxi dresses are a lethal combo. The Dhadak actress frequently serves stunning looks in the most glamorous outfits. This mirror dress was no exception. The 27-year-old actress donned a bodycon mirror gown with a warm golden base. Uneven small mirrors intricately filled up the gown, lending it an elegant body-hugging structure.

Advertisement

The neckline of the dress featured a scoop at the bosom for a sultry edge and straps on the shoulders. The mermaid silhouette of the gown hugged Janhvi’s curves gracefully, giving an hourglass effect. Subtly flared at the bottom, this maxi dress was a perfect choice for a haute diva look.

The Mili actress accessorized the look with nothing but a pair of sparkly studs. For makeup, Janhvi opted for a party-glam look with bold smokey eyes and blushed-up cheeks. She adorned her fuller lips with a shimmery nude brown hue, completing her disco party look.

Janhvi Kapoor left her voluminous hair open in soft waves, adding elegance to her overall fit.

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde in mirror dress

Pooja Hegde, known for her natural charm and talent, often serves soft “La Femme Élégante” looks. Her mirror dress ensemble was another bedazzled chic look that she carried with elegance. This mirror dress, made with numerous uneven mirror pieces placed intricately on the gown, gave a surreal appeal.

This gown featured small, uneven mirrors placed intricately on a mesh fabric, creating a mosaic effect. The mirrors were tucked closely at the bodice up to the high neck and gradually dispersed towards the bottom. Pooja Hegde’s gown cinched at her bodice gracefully before flaring from the waist, creating a dispersing broken glass image.

In true French chic style, the Deva actress skipped any accessory except a quirky silver ring and let her mirror gown take center stage. For her makeup, Hegde opted for a soft-glowy look with rosy cheeks, highlighter, and glossy pink lips. She kept her hairstyle sleek with a center partition and a ponytail.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor or Pooja Hegde: Who styled the mosaic mirror gown better?

Janhvi and Pooja are both stylish divas whose thoughtful fashion choices often make headlines. The similar mirror maxi gown adorned by these talents is a testament to their savvy fashion sense. Albeit the same concept, the two bombshells adorned the mirror gown in their own style. While Janhvi went for a more bold and dramatic look, Pooja balanced her rather dazzling outfit with soft makeup and a sleek hairstyle.

Both looks by Janhvi and Pooja were commendable in their own ways. But which style resonates with you the most—Janhvi’s bold glamour or Pooja’s subtle finesse?