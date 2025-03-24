Khushi Kapoor's 5 floral outfits that serve COOL Gen-Z style inspiration

Khushi Kapoor is one of those Bollywood newcomers who are acing the Gen-Z fashion trends. From drippy jeans-top looks to new-age saree ensembles, the budding fashionista codes her outfits Gen-Z, and her IG feed is nothing less than a Pinterest board. Keeping up with the trends and latest couture, the Nadaaniyan actress donned floral outfits that are simply gorgeous.

From petite dresses to full-flair lehengas, here’s your guide to Khushi-inspired floral dresses that you can wear all spring long. So, here you go!

1. Blossom midi dress

The one that’s perfect for a Pinterest-worthy picnic! The Archies actress embraced a body-hugging Victorian midi dress exuding material-girl vibes. The petite dress highlighting vintage botanical print featured a lace-trimmed bolero with an intricately tucked deep red ribbon, making the dress pretty and whimsical. The puffy sleeves added an old charm allure to the outfit.

2. Dil ruba lehenga

The one that made her look like a desi Barbie. Khushi Kapoor’s ‘dil ruba’ heart-shaped lehenga was an absolute masterpiece. The heart-shaped sleeveless blouse and the full-flair lehenga made her an Indian IT-girl in the Barbie world with typical shades of pink. The lehenga featured multiple hearts with numeral floral motifs. Khushi Kapoor’s beguiling lehenga was surprisingly traditional yet very Gen-Z.

3. 1960s midi dress

Khushi literally traveled back to the 1960s. The fashion maven turned into a ‘60s chic in a bubblegum pink dress with matching floral appliques. Looking chirpy and radiant in this halter-neck midi dress, Khushi made this dress vintage-coded with a colorful headscarf and bright yellow oval earrings.

4. Desi floral corset and drape skirt

Absolute witchcraft! The Loveyapa lead was a siren-girly in this whimsical purple corset. Straight out of Torani’s Catalog, this dress was an alluring pair of off-shoulder corset tops and a draped skirt. The snatched-waist top featured intricate floral detailing with a scooped neckline and pointed edges, adding ethereal vibes to the outfit. The full-length plain purple skirt in drape style was a match made in heaven with the gorgeous corset top.

5. Beige floral mesh top

Kapoor’s beige corset top with strappy tie-up lace is an exquisite piece in the everyday slay wardrobe. Her mesh top with checkered texture detailing exuded old-money vibes. The top featured matching color lily motifs, infused gracefully within the texture, making it chic and alluring. Khushi paired this floral top with washed-out blue jeans for an effortless look.

Hence proved, Khushi Kapoor’s Catalog of floral flairs is the ultimate guide to spring-worthy outfits.