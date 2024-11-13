Revisiting Nayanthara’s iconic onscreen looks: Gowns to traditional lehengas

Nayanthara carries a royal aura that you can feel the moment she steps in. Not only does her acting deserve applause, but her choice of fashion, onscreen, also stand out. Her beauty is beyond words, and she leaves no stone unturned in enhancing it with her elegantly amazing ensembles. From the classic flowy gown to the traditional black lehenga, let’s revisit her iconic onscreen looks today.

We’ve gathered some of her most stunning ensembles that are still classic wardrobe pieces worth adding.

1. Flowy Gown look

Nayanthara's black and beige gown from the movie Nannbenda’s Enai Marubadi Marubadi song was nothing short of princess glam. From afar, the dress may seem to have deep V-necklines, but on closer inspection, there’s a beige detailing cover that adds a twist. Cinched at the waist, the gown features flowy details at the bottom. The sheer black fabric contrasts beautifully with the subtle beige, making the gown perfect for turning heads at any event.

The actress completed her look by styling it with black stud earrings and allowing her hair to flow naturally. This gown perfectly showcases Nayanthara's effortless ability to slay iconic outfits with timeless glam.

2. Mini Black Dress

Remember the time when dresses with mini details in the front and flowy details at the back ruled the fashion industry? Nayanthara, ever the fashion follower, embraced this trend and donned a classic mini-black dress in the movie Nannbenda’s Enai Marubadi Marubadi song. The dress, designed with sheer details at the neck and flowy accents at the back, added real charm. However, the red pop highlighting her waist gave her the right amount of edge.

Advertisement

Her bold eye makeup was so striking that it made us scream "wow"! In this look, her styling was all about letting the dress do the talking, and she truly conquered the world with her powerful expressions.

3. Black lehenga

With her stunning black lehenga, the Jawan actress proved that even a lehenga can exude both sensuality and elegance. In the Oorellaam Unnai Kandu song from Nannbenda, Nayanthara showcased her dance skills wearing a stunning black lehenga. The lehenga itself was crafted from sheer plain black fabric, but the hemlines were the highlight, featuring thick golden lace that created a beautiful two-tone effect.

Thanks to the flowy fabric, the actress was able to move with ease. She paired the lehenga with a golden and black checkered design blouse. The sheer neck and sleeveless design exposed just the right amount of skin, keeping the look bold yet elegant. The dupatta was perfectly draped, with the pallu cascading down her shoulder. Her choice of accessories, like the maang tika and earrings, added understated charm, and we’d be lying if we said it didn’t mesmerize us.

Advertisement

4. Yellow Lehenga

Who knew a yellow lehenga could look so good? Nayanthara looked like pure magic in her yellow lehenga from Kaashmora’s Oyaa Oyaa song. The blouse, with short sleeves made of sheer fabric and a subtle V-neckline, featured golden lining details, making it a perfect festive fit.

The flowy bottoms had sheer fabric detailing and golden lace at the hemline. She completed her outfit with a matching dupatta, draped elegantly from her waist and over her shoulder. Her accessories, including a round maang tikka, earrings, a long necklace, and a choker, gave off pure royalty vibes.

5. Pink Lehenga

Nayanthara channeled powerful vibes by wearing a classic pink lehenga for the Oyaa Oyaa song in Kaashmora. Her outfit was all about slaying a simple lehenga in a unique way. The blouse, with short sleeves and adorned with golden moti work along the neckline, demonstrated how minimal embellishments can create an unforgettable look. She paired it with a flowy skirt featuring a pop of green lace at the hemline.

Advertisement

The dupatta was styled like a saree pallu, but it was her accessories that truly pulled the look together. She wore a heavily embellished green necklace, a stone-studded choker, and a maang tikka, adding the perfect touch of royalty. To keep the focus on her outfit and accessories, she styled her hair back into braids.

These classic Nayanthara-inspired looks from her famous movies and songs are perfect for a smooth transition from casual to festive. Whether you want to steal the show at a glamorous event or look your best at a wedding function, Nayanthara’s outfits are the ones you’ll want to add to your wardrobe now.

ALSO READ: Bride to be? 7 red bridal lehenga looks from Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and more to make a statement on your big day