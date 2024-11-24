Shraddha Kapoor looks DAMN HOT in her pink sequin top; It’s exactly what our party closet is missing

Shraddha Kapoor just dropped a major style statement, and we really can’t get enough of it. For the recent gathering with her friends, and family, the young trendsetter stole the show with her pink sequin top, and OMG it looked so sexy. Not going overboard on anything, Shraddha’s whole look was all sort of glam and bold vibes.

Shraddha Kapoor’s sequin top has all our hearts. It features spaghetti straps and a ruffled V-neckline that has an attractive spark that lets you stand out in the crowd. The front details? Incredible! Her sexy, bold top features a front slit at the hem giving an extra edge to her look. Moreover, it also has a hidden front button, and tie closure, giving off the major party energy.

Now, let’s shift our attention to the Stree 2 actress' bottom. To let her sparkly top be the center of attention, Shraddha decided to pair her outfit with the dark blue wide-leg pants. High on waist, and ankle length, this pair of jeans is perfect to slay both party and casual looks.

Furthermore, her accessories scream ‘I am all set to party tonight’. Matching her party top, Shraddha Kapoor decided to accessories her look with party hoop earrings.

Her makeup definitely deserves appreciation. Complementing the glamorous vibes of the outfit, she decided to opt for a rosy makeup look. She chose a soft base, perfect to make her skin glow. On top of it, she added a shine of sparkling eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and long lashes. Also, the rosy blush on her cheeks and pink nude lipstick was like a cherry on top.

When we look at the Ashiqui 2 actress' hair, it’s all about effortless cool vibes. To let her outfit, and her makeup shine all night, she decided not to do over with her hair. Shraddha kept her hair open in the middle partition, exuding effortless vibes. We can’t miss the butterfly print on her phone case that absolutely matches her butterfly-accented top. This understated detail took her whole look to a new level, and we must say we can’t stop adoring this beauty.

Shraddha Kapoor's overall look was too sparky, and not too casual, making it a perfect fit for friends and family get-togethers. With this, the actress proved that you don’t need to put in a lot of effort to look fab.

