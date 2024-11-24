Karisma Kapoor proves her charisma is undeniable in Dua black Anarkali suit and mini Chanel bag; it’s a 10/10 steal-worthy look

The evergreen beauty—Karisma Kapoor has always set some serious fashion goals, and her recent look is no exception. Recently, she made a gorgeous appearance at Aadar Jain’s Roka ceremony giving off royal vibes in a black Anarkali suit, and honestly, it’s everything we can focus on right now. Let’s have a closer look at her attire.

Karisma Kapoor just dropped another wedding inspo with her look in Dua Black Anarkali Set from a Jaipur-based label. Her suit priced at Rs 12,900 features a square neckline and mid-length sleeves. The traditional motifs all over her dress, and the intricate detailing at the hemline are the perfect blend of tradition with modern elegance.

The hemline of her suit falls just right above the ankle, making it look rich, and sophisticated in the best way possible. For the bottoms, the actress decided to pair her Anarkali suit with loose pants. The bottom has the same matching prints and detailing golden work at the borders, making it perfect for festive, and weddings.

Pulling the whole look together, she completed her outfit with a black dupatta featuring golden detailing at the borders. She kept her dupatta properly draped on her shoulders, displaying the golden work.

Just like her outfit, her accessories were on point too. To match the transitional vibe, she styled her outfit with golden earrings and metallic black bangles. For a practical touch, Karisma decided to carry a Black Aged Calfskin Coin Medallion Mini Flap Bag from Chanel. She decided to hang this mini bag on one side of her shoulder.

Her makeup was absolute perfection too. To keep her outfit in focus, she kept her makeup a bit minimal. She enhanced her look with black eyeliner, kajal, and silver eyeshadow. Also, that brown nude shade balances out the wedding look with a minimal aesthetic touch.

Finally, the style icon, Karisma, completed her look with the matching jootis that added extra glam to her look.

If you’re confused about what to wear at a wedding, then Karisma Kapoor’s Anarkali look could be your inspiration.

