How to get rosy makeup look for the wedding? Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse that will make you look radiant without being over-the-top

Janhvi Kapoor in her soft-girl era is our everything. From her on-screen to off-screen appearances, we are not only fans of her stylish pieces but also her effortless makeup looks. Her recent soft, subtle makeup glam is everything we’re obsessed with right now. Perfect for weddings, festivals, and casual outings, her makeup look is all about keeping it low-key yet glamorous. Let’s check it out!

Let’s first look at her base because this is where everything starts. Janhvi Kapoor’s skin looks flawless and glowing, and we guess it’s all about the magic of the right and effective skincare. To avoid overdoing her look, the actress chose to keep her base natural and soft with the perfect combination of foundation, cream, and concealer. With this, the style icon prepared a polished and neat base for her other makeup essentials.

The best part? The best part of her soft makeup is her rosy cheeks. Janhvi is serving all the glam effects with that blushing glow on her cheeks, giving all the happy and cheerful vibes. For the perfect blush touch, liquid and powder blushes are the best companions. Done in the right direction, Janhvi has set the perfect example of what a perfectly blended blush looks like.

Those long and voluminous lashes are just WOW. Keeping all the focus on her eyes, Janhvi decided to flaunt the beauty of her lashes and enhance them with dark eyeshadow. For under-eye glam, she opted for kajal and subtle eyeshadow underneath. With this makeup touch, she successfully added that charm that makes it impossible to look away from her eyes.

A nude lipstick shade can never go wrong. To complement her minimal aesthetic makeup, Janhvi decided to complete her look with the perfect nude lipstick shade that gave off a hint of pink. From her defined brows to her flawless lipstick, the young Bollywood actress’s makeup look was absolute perfection and can be recreated for everyday glam.

Janhvi chose to go with subtle makeup glam to complement the soft look of her traditional wear, which she accessorized with jhumkas.

Just like Janhvi, if your vibe is all about going minimal, then this makeup look is perfect for you. It’s time to keep your wedding look minimal with just a hint of makeup glam!

