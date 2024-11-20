Shraddha Kapoor breaks all the fancy fashion rules and turns heads with her simple traditional look in cotton kurta and palazzo worth Rs 7K

When it’s about keeping things simple and elegant, it’s Shraddha Kapoor you should look up to. The Bollywood diva has been making waves in the fashion industry with her reasonable and stunning choices. She recently got clicked as she stepped out to cast her vote, but what caught our attention was her floral cotton dress, exuding all the traditional charm. Let’s take a closer look.

In her recent appearance, Shraddha Kapoor decided to look effortlessly elegant in her cotton dress. Her Gul-Bahaar straight kurta with palazzo and dupatta is priced at Rs 7,950. We feel that it is totally worth the price and is absolutely perfect for slaying in your regular looks. The dress features floral prints, a V-neckline, and mid-length sleeves—the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

Shraddha decided to pair her kurta with the matching palazzo. Its loose details and the ankle-length hemline gave off all the easy breezy vibes to the outfit. The subtle print on her dupatta perfectly complemented the kurta. This beautiful kurta and palazzo set is just perfect for any auspicious occasion.

Her hair is just so perfect—styled effortlessly and neatly. The Stree 2 actress decided to style her hair into a neat bun. It was done so perfectly that we can’t spot even one hair falling apart, and that’s proof she can make a simple look so unavoidable.

She styled her look with minimal accessories. Complementing the low-key effect of her outfit, she just went for round earrings. But adding the right edge to her fit, she opted for traditional heels that added more desi vibes to her appearance.

With this look, Shraddha Kapoor proved that every time it’s not about going overboard and making a glamorous appearance. Sometimes even the simplest look can turn heads and steal the spotlight. This kurta and palazzo set is not only perfect for casual outings but can also be worn on auspicious events like puja.

How would you like to style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

