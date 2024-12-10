Sobhita Dhulipala oozes glam in Rs 1 lakh Tarun Tahiliani draped gown at her post-wedding cocktail event

Sobhita Dhulipala, the newlywed bride and a long-time fashion trendsetter, has always made waves with her impeccable style. Yesterday, for her post-marriage cocktail party, the actress dazzled in a gown adorned with stars, ensuring all eyes were on her. Curious about the details of her stunning look? Let’s check it out!

Sobhita chose a signature sculpted, draped gown by Tarun Tahiliani for the intimate cocktail hour. The outfit, priced at Rs 139,900, was a true showstopper. Featuring golden sequins, a deep halter neckline, and pleated details at the waist reminiscent of a traditional saree, the gown seamlessly blended modern elegance with wedding festivity charm. Its flattering silhouette added a touch of femininity to her captivating appearance.

The back of her gown was absolutely stunning. Wrapped at the neck with drape details at the waist, the backless design had all our hearts and added an unmissable charm to her look.

What about the bottom? The bottom of her gown had a flowy effect—perfect for moving with ease. The floor-length hemline added both glamour and sophistication to her appearance.

Her choice of accessories was a true reflection of elegance. Keeping the focus on her outfit, Sobhita opted for minimal yet statement pieces. She paired her look with a choker neckpiece featuring a dangling element at her chest and unique drop earrings. To complete the ensemble, she carried a glamorous floral galaxy clutch, priced at Rs 49,900, adding a touch of sparkle to her attire.

The Night Manager actress’s makeup was flawless. She enhanced her natural beauty with a soft base, smokey eyeshadow, kajal, perfectly blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick. Her makeup added the perfect finishing touch, complementing her high-glamorous look effortlessly.

Her hair was styled into a classy yet messy bun, with a few loose strands featuring subtle waves that added a voluminous touch. The perfect bun complemented her look, drawing attention to her statement jewelry and her oh-so-gorgeous outfit.

Sobhita Dhulipala has always left us in awe, and this time was no exception. From her traditional wedding look in a Kanjivaram saree to her modern cocktail appearance in a draped gown, her bridal outfits were nothing short of perfection.

