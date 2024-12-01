Sonam Kapoor’s jaw-dropping appearance in green Miss Sohee gown is very Aisha-coded; cross necklace and accessories steal the spotlight

The statement-making actress, Sonam Kapoor has often been seen wowing her fans with her exceptional fashion, and her last night look was no exception. Her latest appearance was all about a high-class party fashion blend with hard-core elegance. She looked sultry and captivating in the green gown that had all sorts of luxe feels. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Last night for a high-class event, Sonam Kapoor looked bewitching in a sexy green gown. She wore a gown from Miss Sohee’s collection. Featuring a strapless design, rich shiny green fabric, and a sweetheart neckline, this gown was the absolute masterpiece to turn the event into her personal fashion runway. Cinched at the waist, and flowy at the bottom, her choice of fit is perfect to highlight her figure and keep moving with ease.

The back of the dress deserves some serious talking. It’s not the usual you see in gowns. It had an oversized dramatic flair with a unique pattern, enough to grab everyone’s attention. The hemline of her fit was like two sides of the same coin. The front end reached to her foot, whereas the back had floor-length details, leaving her boos-babe vibe wherever she passed by.

Not only her outfit but her accessories were another statement addition to her look. She styled her look with contrasty shiny blue stone earrings and a cross-pendant necklace. The pendant featured emerald green stones and diamonds adding the right sparkle to her appearance.

Her look has more to explore like her makeup. Her makeup game was the perfect addition of smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, and blushed cheeks screaming elegance. For a fresh and modern twist, she opted for a nude lipstick, and that’s it, her perfect makeup look was all set to shine at the night event.

For hair, she didn’t overdo it. She just kept them open in the middle partition. With her hair length till the waist, and flowing naturally, she definitely set some serious hair goals.

From head-to-toe Sonam Kapoor’s look did nothing but made us scream DAMN. With her ability to merge high-class outfits with minimal addition, she definitely nailed her look, attractive enough to keep all eyes on her.

