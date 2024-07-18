Vicky Kaushal's black kurta look and Triptii Dimri's vibrant orange chikankari set give us cues on how to ace ethnic wear at airport

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are currently engrossed in the promotions for their upcoming film Bad Newz. Co-starring Ammy Virk, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 19. Ahead of the release, the talented duo got clicked at the airport, flying to a destination unknown to us. For their jet set look, the duo ditched contemporary styles for ethnic charm and we were just taking cues on how to ace traditional fashion for captivating airport looks.

Triptii Dimri rocked a comfy chikankari kurta paired with relaxed-fit trousers, blending comfort with grace for her airport OOTD. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, flaunted her flamboyant personality in a navy blue kurta paired with white pants, effortlessly exuding style in his striking ensemble. Since we are looking for inspiration on stylish ethnic attires for traveling, it's necessary to get the decoding done.

Triptii Dimri radiates summer glow in orange chikankari kurta set

Exuding grace and feminine allure, Triptii wore an orange-hued kurta that boasted intricate white embroidery sewn across the fabric in a unique chikankari style. The freshness radiating through her overall appearance is sure to remind you of blooming flowers.

The long silhouette of her kurta flowed effortlessly, elevating her look. Paired with white chikankari straight pants, her traditional number exuded comfort with a touch of graceful allure, perfect for warm days.

Her dark voluminous tresses were styled in a natural straight hairdo, complemented by minimal rosy makeup including defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, nude pink lipstick, mascara-coated lashes, and eyeliner.

Not compromising on her comfort, she complemented the outfit with flats, ditching heels. For extra sass, she also accessorized her outfit with statement sunglasses and a black smartwatch and we are truly impressed with her styling prowess.

Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi look in asymmetrical kurta and white pants is noteworthy

Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi look at the airport had many female fans swooning over him. The actor slipped into an asymmetrical kurta paired with white pajamas, sporting a look that beautifully captured the essence of Punjabi tradition.

Proving his styling finesse, he elevated his look a notch higher with brown brogues. What added extra flair of oomph to his look was his stylish glasses as he walked into the terminal.

As Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal step out acing the ethnic game like a pro, it’s your sign to rise above your contemporary fashion and embrace traditional charm.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's ethnic airport looks?

