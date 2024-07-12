Katrina Kaif keeps it classic in red Sabyasachi saree and Vicky looks dreamy in ivory sherwani at Anant-Radhika wedding

The stunning Katrina Kaif attended the high-profile wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant alongside her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, and their regal style left everyone in awe. The star of Tiger 3 opted for a red Sabyasachi saree that epitomized Indian elegance, and her handsome hubby complemented her in an opulent ivory sherwani by Anamika Khanna.

The couple’s sophisticated traditional outfits are perfect for the festivity but also exude timeless grace. Here are all the details of the couple’s wedding day looks.

Katrina Kaif captures hearts at the Ambani-Merchant wedding in a red Sabyasachi saree

For Anant and Radhika’s D-day, Katrina picked a red Sabyasachi saree with a delicate buti motif and an intricate scalloped border with gold floral embroidery. However, what made her drape stand out was the full-sleeved solid red blouse with a closed round neckline. The sleeves, reaching down to her wrists, looked extremely classy and were a refreshing departure from the more common sleeveless or short-sleeved blouses.

The leading lady of Merry Christmas chose exquisite polki jewels for accessories. Coveted for its uncut diamonds and heritage craftsmanship, a decadent necklace made her red saree look even more regal. She wore matching statement earrings, each reflecting the light beautifully and adding a touch of luxe sparkle to her ensemble. A pair of chic sandals with gold block heels completed her look.

For hair and makeup, Kat opted for center-parted tresses that cascaded down her back. The sleek hairdo gave a modern twist to her look and ensured that her ensemble remained in the spotlight.

The starlet took her signature minimalistic approach to glam. She looked flawless with sculpted cheeks highlighted with luminous blush, sporting subtle eye makeup that enhanced her expressive eyes. A nude lip color finished her look and let her natural beauty shine through.

Vicky Kaushal looks like a dreamboat in an ivory Anamika Khanna sherwani set

Katrina’s handsome beau matched her majestic persona with an ivory sherwani look by Anamika Khanna. The silk sherwani was adorned with sparkling champagne gold floral hand embroidery. It was paired with a crisp ivory kurta underneath and a pair of white pants. The Bad Newz star’s splendid ethnic ensemble was topped with an ivory stole with a sparkling border. And finally, a pair of brown leather shoes completed his traditional look.

Katrina and Vicky’s traditional attire is the perfect way to honor this auspicious occasion, which truly celebrates culture. With its rich hue, the Sabyasachi saree is a timeless symbol of love and ethnic elegance, and the ivory sherwani is perennially stylish and showcases impeccable taste.

If you favor quiet sophistication and heritage fashion, the star couple’s wedding day fashion picks are right up your alley. As the wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfurls, we expect a lot of style inspiration to come from Bollywood and beyond.

