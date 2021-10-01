6 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved sartorial excellence begins with a saree

No matter how exciting an ensemble looks, a true super fan of sarees will never be able to swap this love with anything else. We have seen make fab choices with sarees and there's no dearth of inspiration one could scoop out from the starlet's style diaries. Here's a look at all that's wrapped in elegance.

Can you do the honour of recalling a time when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress hasn’t kept you glued to your screen with her admirable desi style picks? Whether you’re off to a full-day ceremony or a wedding function that doesn’t last beyond 2-3 hours, Aishwarya’s collection of striking sarees can keep you warmed up with grace. An advocate of bright and glamorous moments at Cannes, she was dressed up in a Sabyasachi semi-sheer saree that bore layers of borders ranging between gold embroidery to green raw silk fabric. Her maroon embroidered boat neck blouse with black sleeves embroidered in white. The black clutch bag with tassels, fingerings and earrings took this red carpet by a jaw-dropping storm.

When all of the lights, cameras, and eyes were on the starlet. Draped in every bit of a classic white saree by Tarun Tahiliani, this chiffon number was meticulously elevated with embroidery and sparkly details are woven on the saree which was clubbed with a blouse designed with lace. The multi-coloured floral border and fabric tassels complemented her earrings making it all look on fleek together.

If you’re partially ready to move over sarees, you can try a half saree like this two-toned silk attire from Ekaya. The handwoven banarasi number made for a vibrant case through orange and pink. The zari borders look impressive. Aishwarya’s gold bangle, chaandbalis, bindi, and a gajra bun made for an exceptionally stunning statement.

Following yet another traditional route, the Jodhaa Akbar actress was seen with daughter heading to a prayer meeting. Looking like the goddess she is in a divine drape, Aishwarya for an enticing look. The standard white and gold combination when coupled with the regality of gold embroidered borders and threadwork on the saree. She punctuated her gracious look with a matching sleeveless blouse and juttis. Having chosen the simple yet attractive route, she wore a mangalsutra, studded earrings, and gajra with which she sealed it off so attractively.

There’s probably nothing as swoon-worthy as a red saree and this one especially has received praises from and other actresses as well. While the 47-year-old starlet opted for a Sabyasachi attire, her husband was besuited in black. The phenomenal saree is sure to make history in the days to come with the gold embroidered border and sari that ran splendidly on the saree. A choker necklace, circular-shaped earrings, and her favourite hairdo amped up with gajra aced it for Aishwarya.

Who could ignore an ensemble that can add a modern-day aesthetic to a saree? Here’s a throwback to the day when Aishwarya wore a green number by Neeta Lulla to Cannes. While reports claimed that she had injured her leg, she didn’t fail to have the crowd’s undivided attention with an outfit so well put. She wore the saree like a skirt and teamed it with a strappy embroidered blouse which cropped a little above her belly button. A gold necklace, earrings, bangle, fingering, and a watch rounded out her look.

