EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde on being showstopper at FDCIxLFW: Ramp walks make me nostalgic about Miss Universe days

The actress and beauty queen will be playing showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam's label talked about how walking the runway makes her nostalgic!

The Indian fashion scene has certainly seen a lot of changes. The FDCIxLFW joint fashion week commenced yesterday and already saw some of India's biggest designers showcasing their latest creations. The next few days are only set to be more exciting with fun shows and celebrity showstoppers gracing the runway.

While we already revealed that Kiara Advani will be playing showstopper to Manish Malhotra and Ananya Panday for Bodice, the third celebrity showstopper is Pooja Hegde! The actress will be showcasing celebrated Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakkilam and playing muse for him on Sunday, March 21 at 5 pm. This won't be the first time the diva is walking for the Fashion Week. But walking down the ramp brings back sweet memories for the actress who was the runner-up at the Miss Universe India pageant.

"I really miss walking the ramp and till date I always get nostalgic about my Miss Universe India days whenever I get on to it. Those days were the beginning of my career when everything had started," she said feeling nostalgic. Since then, "I've come a long way but at the same time I feel like I have a long way to go," she added.

Apart from the diva playing showstopper, she has a number of exciting projects including her film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni in her kitty!

