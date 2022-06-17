Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani:; A roundup of best dressed celebs from the night

All the wait and anticipation was finally over last night as Pinkvilla’s maiden award night was a grand success graced by the most stylish stars from Bollywood. Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards celebrated the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, from the entertainment industry to sports, fashion design, food, the business world, and more. The starry night was attended by Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and many more.

Celebrating style and fashion, the stars made sure to walk the red carpet of the very first Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in their most glamorous style. Here is a round-up of our favourite stars from the night who simply stole our hearts with their snazzy fashion game.

Kriti Sanon

The gorgeous actress was a slayer in her pastel pink gown that came with a thigh-high slit and corseted bodice. Her sleeveless number with plunging neckline oozed sensuous vibes and Kriti Sanon teamed it with matching strappy heels and elegant tinted glass earrings. Her fit from Aadnevik also bore cut-out details at the waist and a subtle shimmer. Minimal makeup and a centre-parted low bun hairdo completed her style.

Sara Ali Khan

We can’t stop gushing over Sara Ali Khan’s dope look at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards! The actress wore a risque black and white noodle strap dress by David Koma, styled by her go-to stylist Ami Patel. The key highlight of her bustier gown was the sheer cut-out design that showed off her toned body and the thigh-high slit. She left her hair open, wore glam makeup and rounded off the look with black strappy heels.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan looked cute in her structured strapless grey mini dress. The wired fit and flare dress was teamed with shimmery silver heels, stacked rings and dangler earrings. She kept the look simple yet stunning and we loved it! A hint of blush, lots of highlighter, well-groomed brows and glossy lips made for a glam makeup look.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra made a style statement on the red carpet with her chic look by Manish Malhotra. Teaming a heavily embellished jacket featuring a distorted hemline with her black romper, Pari made sure all eyes were on her. Smokey eyes and burgundy red lip shade gave her look an edgy sophistication. Black pumps, white manicure and a sleek low bun completed her dashing look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked sizzling hot in her black cut-out gown by Antithesis. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress made sure to put her fashion foot forward rocking a risque garment featuring a plunging V neckline. She elevated the glam factor of her look with an emerald pendant necklace and rounded off her style with on-point makeup and her hair styled in a side-parted bun.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor donned a white and silver Julie Vino gown. Her one-shoulder number was a sparkly silver gown wrapped artistically in a white drape. Her chunky stacked bracelets and matching rings complimented her classy party-ready look. She set her blow-dried hair into a side-parted hairdo and painted her lips in a glossy pink hue. Subtle peach shimmery eyeshadow, falsies and perfect contouring elevated her look.

Kiara Advani

Rocking a sparkly sequin embellished purple gown, Kiara Advani was everything dreams are made of! Her halter neck bodycon dress with a risque neckline was styled minimally letting her shimmery gown take the centre stage. She styled her hair into a ponytail and wore dewy makeup. Purple eyeshadow and nude lips perfected her glamorous look.

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur went bold and beautiful in her black offbeat jumpsuit that featured cape-like embellished extensions from both sides of her waist. Her princess look was teamed with a crystal-embellished choker necklace, stud earrings and stacked bracelets. Glowing dewy makeup, deep red lip shade and matching manicure rounded off her look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan was a vision to behold in her strapless black ruffle gown by Ohaila Khan. Her floor-sweeping red carpet number was paired with a statement-making choker necklace and glam makeup with shimmery eye makeup. What elevated her style quotient was her chic messy updo where her hair was styled into a messy high bun with centre bangs.

Tejasswi Prakash

Painting the town red, the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked ravishing in her sparkly red mini dress. Her backless look featured waist cut-out details and an exaggerated ruffle design on the full sleeves. She teamed her snazzy mini dress with pointed-toe red heels and completed her look with glam makeup and a side-parted sleek hairdo.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chhillar suited up in an all white Manika Nanda ensemble. Her three-piece set consisted of white silk pants and a lacy bralette teamed with matching blazers. The stunning actress amped up her look with a braided high ponytail and glam makeup featuring glossy red lips, lots of highlighter and eyeliner. Her chunky gold chokers and earrings from Misho designs further added to her glam quotient.

