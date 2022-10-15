EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on her Pankaj and Nidhi showstopper outfit, party look essentials and more

She's sunshine, she's a bombshell. That's the takeaway from Ananya Panday's look as a showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. We've been wonderstruck all day and this October night couldn't get any classier, chicer, and chattier. The designer duo's live showcase on Day 4 was ruled by colours, embroideries, and more that delivered a strong, peppy fashion punch. As the Bollywood actress walked the famed runway, our eyes were sartorially blessed.



Pankaj and Nidhi's 'Solaris’ collection which was created in connection with Lakmé's skincare range had an array of ensembles from mini tiered dresses, gowns, pantsuits with trains, shirts, sheer tops, balloon sleeves, co-ordinated sets and a lot more, all that looked like an incredible celebration of designs. Ananya's monotone orange single-breasted mini blazer dress with structured shoulder pads, three-quarter sleeves, and shawl lapels was styled with ankle-strap stilettos that hit a striking chord in matching her accessory to her ensemble. Also, her sleek and pulled-back bun is a textbook example of how she has found a favourite hairdo. She also donned mini drop earrings. The diva's makeup with eyeliner, lipstick, and heaps of blush continued to have us stop, stare, and repeat.

We haven't signed off yet. Keeping our sartorial madness soaring was this one-on-one conversation between the phenomenal showstopper and Pinkvilla.



1) One word that best describes you as a showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi. A: Clumsy. I would describe myself as clumsy but I'm hoping people would describe me as fabulous.



2) Your showstopper ensemble is a keeper because? A: It is a pop of colour.

3) Where do you see yourself wearing it outside the show and how would you style it up? A: I could see myself wearing it for like my birthday dinner because my birthday is in two weeks and I'm really excited about it. And, I think I'd style it like with a belt and sneakers.



4) Ananya's signature style includes? A: Hoop earrings, always!

5) Ananya loves her bodycon dresses more than? A: I love my bodycon dresses more than anything floor-length.