EXCLUSIVE: Designers Anavila Misra, Kshitij Jalori, Archana Jaju & more open up on National Handloom Day 2021

On July 15, the Union Government declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day in India as an attempt to generate awareness about the handloom industry. The day was chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement and aims at reviving the handloom sector which is still an important source of livelihood.

A number of well-renowned designers known for their handloom creations have also been promoting the art and could not be more pleased that an entire day is dedicated to bringing it to the forefront.

Neena Gupta in a saree by Anavila

Mumbai-based designer, Anavila Misra who is known for her linen fabrics, believes that hand-woven textiles are a great form of artistic expression. "They have been used in high fashion for a very long time. In recent years new-age designers by the way of modernising weaves, launching sustainable product lines, experimenting with new yarn blends and turning handlooms into affordable luxury, have created a greater urban interest towards traditional handlooms. Revolutionising and reinventing Indian handlooms has given it a new identity in the fashion industry and people are now starting to show greater interest in this new version of our rich traditional crafts," opines the designer who does her bit to contribute to India's textile heritage.

Krishna Shroff in an Archana Jaju creation

Hyderabad-based designer Archana Jaju dabbles with everything from handloom to kalamkari and Bandhani. For her, handwoven textiles are not just about looking vibrant but also their excellent craftsmanship. "They depict the beautiful and rich heritage of our country and add to the artistic essence of the nation," says the designer who believes that the importance and impact of these textiles on fashion, has only transformed with time. "Younger audiences are starting to understand its relevance which is putting these textiles on the global map and gaining its due recognition," Jaju opines.

Shriya Pilgaonkar in Kshitij Jalori

Delhi-based designer who is known for his contemporary take on traditional textiles, Kshitij Jalori reveals that the entire premise of starting his label was to use handloom in modern silhouettes for a global audience. For the designer who primarily works with Banarasi fabrics, educating masses is most important. "There needs to be more education and clarity on what handloom fabrics actually are. We should globalise the traditional weaves into garments that have wider appreciation nationally and internationally. This way you are creating modern silhouettes whilst supporting India’s handloom heritage and in turn leading to higher sales for the brand." Speaking as a designer, Jalori believes in associating directly with weavers, "Who get fair wages and their share is not split with the middle-men. One last thing to share is that the consumers must understand if the collection or outfit they are buying is a power loom or handloom."

ALSO READ: 7 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved white outfits were made to reign supreme