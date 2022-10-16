EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Mhaisalkar on 'Tropical Times' collection for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and more

The fashion people have returned to the big and famous stage after a multifold of virtual presentations which were spurred by the novel pandemic. As 2022 brought with it a light back into all our lives, the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai is looking exciting with the massive showcase of glamour and chic looks it is unloading for five days in a row now. Time just flew by as it already brought us to the last leg of the fashion-filled affair. Before we call it a wrap officially, we've ramped up our exclusive line of interviews, and guess who we kickstarted our day with? Fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.

In the news always for her lavish creations, the currently featured collection referred to as 'Tropical Times' discusses nature, forest, and its form. All in summery codes, she weaved a tale of a warm fashion paradise that has an abundance of raffia details, African baroque, abstract snakeskin patterns, and more in shades of greens and browns that look perfect as resort wear. From cut-out dresses, blazer sets, tiered tasseled skirt, ruffled off-shoulder maxi dress, coats, and thigh-high slit dresses to co-ord sets, these could play a major statement-making role. And, Alaya looked fabulous in an olive green mini dress with side-cut outs and a halter-neck detail styled with a floor-sweeping printed jacket.



We spoke to Nikita who runs this label that is notable for contemporary couture, usage of opulent textiles, and so on to find out what embroideries she threw into this mix, a lesson she learned while curating this collection, and some more intriguing details.



1) How do you want us to take a trip to the tropics through this collection? A: Think Palms, foliages, the sun's rays, and the beautiful shades of the earth. Tropical tales are all about glam with the tropics.

2) Could you summarise 'Tropical Times' in two words? A: Classic Glam.

3) What does nature mean to you and how much of it does this collection rave about? A: I believe in nature’s power to influence the design process. My collection of tropical tales is all about nature and its ever-changing glory.



4) 'Tropical Times' is an amalgamation of how many colours, embroideries, and patterns? And what makes it distinctive? A: We have 5 distinct prints. We have surface ornamentation going on in one part, we also have African baroque. The highlight of the collection is natural Raffia.

5) One is never fully dressed for a party without? A: Good smell!!



6) What was the easiest and the most difficult aspect of designing outfits for this collection? A: Easiest was to maintain the brand aesthetics by retaining the earthy colours and high glam quotient. It was difficult to decide where to draw a line to prints. Since there was so much more possible with this palette and vibe.

7) What is the most valuable thing you've learned from this collection? A: To keep experimenting with classic vibes.

8) What makes these outfits a must-have for resort wear and parties? A: The unique embroidery and the unique sun rise to sun set prints.