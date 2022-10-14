EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora talks about her Limerick showstopper outfit, personal style and more

We all know that Malaika Arora is a treat to watch. Famous faces Abirr n' Nanki of Limerick, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week stage served more than a single slice of prints, patterns, and colours through their 2023 collection 'Artopia'. As the fashion rounds are continously brimming with the best stories, Malaika's appearance pumped up our day even more. A commoner on runways as a muse, she stayed committed to adding a notable spark. There she goes, glam and gold!

Mala's showstopper look was extraordinary in a pool of organza and silk crepes as seen on models. They too were in their best, fashionable element as that placed resort wear ensembles under the limelight from one-shoulder printed crop tops, modishly draped sarees, monokinis, free-flowing capes, to kaftans, et cetera. Purple was the hue that ruled the diva's showstopper three-piece set. If you haven't had the chance to hear or read about it yet, we'll tell you what was so killer about it.

The deft model and ace dancer donned a high-waisted maxi skirt that featured colourful prints of elephants, floral motifs, trees, and so on. Malaika wore it with a ruched bralette which had a plunging neckline and a halter-neck at the front and criss-cross straps at the back. A lightweight breezy cape with an attached train accompanied her look. Malaika painted her look gold with hoop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos. Her makeup included gold eyeshadow and her hairdo had a middle part. Our intrigued selves further had a tête-à-tête with the showstopper who gave us some details about her ensemble for the day and more.

1) How does your showstopper ensemble resonate with your personal style? A: Oh, completely. This is very me, this is something that I wear a lot even in my personal space, when I'm on a holiday, at a beach, resort, or wherever. I have a lot of Limerick in my wardrobe, so yeah, this is something that I'd most certainly wear.

2) Malaika's resort wear look isn't complete without? A: Without something flowy, kaftan-like (points at her outfit).

3) What was the last outfit you picked up? A: Now, I pick up too many outfits. I am a serial shopper (laughs).

4) What does your style ritual read like? A: Well, my style ritual would be, to keep it simple. Don't over-accessorise. Try and stick to the basics and staples in your wardrobe.