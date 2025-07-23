Can 30 minutes of Japanese walking replace expensive gym membership? All about unique workout trend

The world seems to be currently abuzz with the latest fitness trend: Japanese walking. While people are familiar with the benefits of regular walking for their overall health, studies have proven that Japanese walking is actually a game changer, in addition to traditional methods.

What is Japanese walking?

Japanese walking was introduced following a joint research and study by Professor Hiroshi Nose and Associate Professor Shizue Masuki from Shinshu University in Matsumoto, Japan.

Unlike the regular walking technique, this one introduces a simple interval format between the steps. The individual must walk briskly for the first 3 minutes and then slow their pace for the next 3 minutes.

How often should Japanese walking be repeated?

Under moderate circumstances, an individual can repeat the Japanese walking technique as a cycle for about 30 minutes four days a week.

It is said to reduce the need for regular gym workouts and cut down on expensive fitness memberships, as Japanese walking is both time-efficient and relatively effortless, especially for those with very little time to spare.

Are there any considerable health benefits of Japanese walking?

Based on the first successful clinical trial of Japanese walking, it was observed that incorporating intervals into the walking technique helped boost oxygen supply throughout the body, reduce blood pressure, improve overall metabolic function, and enhance fitness levels.

Additionally, Japanese walking is said to have benefited individuals with Type 2 diabetes, reducing lower-limb strength decline and age-related muscle loss. Following this method, their walking speed strategically increased, which helped improve overall physical quality of life.

Can Japanese walking replace expensive gym memberships?

One of the key questions surrounding the validity and benefits of Japanese walking circles is whether it can actually replace the expensive gym memberships that most people typically purchase.

While working out at the gym may require more time for an individual, Japanese walking is in many ways less time-consuming, as people only need to spare 30 minutes of their time.

Moreover, for those who aren’t exactly sure about using gym equipment and muscle training, Japanese walking can be the best choice, since it is mostly focused on utilising the power of the limbs.

How to try Japanese walking?

For those curious about trying out Japanese walking in the first place, there are a few things to take note of. This begins with a mandatory 5-10 minute warm-up process.

Thereafter, begin your brisk and slow walk intervals. Time yourself and ensure that both paces of walking are met in equal time, with equal gaps.

Once you’re done, let yourself cool down with stretching exercises, which will help bring your heart rate back to normal.

