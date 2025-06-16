EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s easy, healthy water includes cucumber and one secret ingredient

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar’s water bottle caught everyone’s eyes. When asked, he replied, “This water is just normal with apple, cucumber, and mint leaves. It’s a very clean drink, plus it's good to have 3-4 litres of water.”

On hearing the actor’s response, Vishnu Manchu felt prompted to follow the same regime and said, “I am gonna start practicing that, use such infused water.”

Advertisement

Talking more about his water bottle, the Bollywood actor revealed how he simply gets his drink from home, and it's the easiest thing anyone could make.

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. With stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar making cameo appearances, the Bollywood superstar, along with Vishnu, was clicked in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Talking about Kannappa, the upcoming Telugu-language fantasy film is based on the legend of Kannappa from Hindu mythology. The story narrates the tale of a non-believer whose life takes an epic journey where he transforms into an ardent devotee of the god.

With Vishnu Manchu and several stars playing key roles, the ensemble cast of the film includes actors like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, and many more.

In a recent post made by the lead actor himself, it was revealed that superstar Rajinikanth has watched the film along with his family. The veteran actor was impressed with the venture, expressing his love for the movie.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Akshay Kumar was recently seen hitting the big screens with the 5th installment of the Housefull franchise. The comedy-thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani follows the tale of multiple imposters.

With all of them claiming to be the son of a deceased billionaire, the film takes place on a cruise ship with a killer on the loose.

Following the release of Kannappa, marking the actor’s debut in Telugu cinema, Akshay Kumar has a lineup of releases including Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla and more.

ALSO READ: How many hours does billionaire Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sleep? Here's how he makes the most of his day