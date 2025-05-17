South Newsmakers of the Week: Jr NTR to star in Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic, Samantha-Raj Nidimoru to move in together, more

The South cinema industry has been buzzing this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among audiences.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Jr NTR to star in Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic

In a recent exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Jr NTR is said to appear in the lead role of a movie based on Dadasaheb Phalke. In September 2023, SS Rajamouli dropped the announcement video of Made In India; now it seems that the screenplay’s final draft has been locked.

Advertisement

As per a source close to the development, Jr NTR was “blown away” after the script narration, with the film focusing on the birth and rise of Indian cinema, especially with the detailing.

2. Thug Life trailer

The Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. The Mani Ratnam directorial is a gangster actioner focusing on the tale of rivalry between a father and his adopted son.

The upcoming movie marks the actor and director’s second collaboration after several years, dating back to their first film in 1987, Nayakan. Apart from Haasan and Simbu, the film is set to have an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Ashok Selvan, and many more in key roles.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru to move in together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were exclusively reported to be looking for a place together. As per the source, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali De in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the source also clarified that reports of him having a daughter are fake, and the pictures of him being spotted along with a small girl were actually of his co-director Krishna DK’s daughter.

ALSO READ: Maranamass Ending Explained: How did Basil Joseph’s black comedy film conclude after chaotic events?