‘Rasam or Samraj’: Netizens hilariously debate on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ship name with Raj Nidimoru amid dating rumors

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru have been heating up with dating rumors for quite some time now. As the actress recently dropped a soft launch picture with her rumored boyfriend, fans were quick to give them a ship name and debate it.

In the post’s comment section, a netizen reacted to the alleged couple and said, “Samraj is new name for u both.” In a hilarious response to the same, another user replied, “RASAM.”

Advertisement

As both Samantha and Raj are intensifying their relationship rumors, other users congratulated them and wished the actress well. One user said, “You deserve all the LOVE,” while another said, “Happy for you sammy you deserve this.”

See the reactions here:

Samantha’s recent post comes after the success of her maiden project as a producer, with the film Shubham. Savoring the success of the movie, the actress penned, “Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating #SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!”

See the post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making quite a buzz recently as her alleged relationship with The Family Man co-director has been surfacing on the internet. While neither the actor nor the director has confirmed anything officially, we would have to see where their relationship would likely be.

For those unaware, Raj Nidimoru is the co-director of shows like The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and more. Along with his partner Krishna DK, the directors have made several films in Bollywood as well, including ones like Go Goa Gone and Siddharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman.

Advertisement

The director usually tends to keep his private life outside of the limelight, but it is known that he is married to Shhyamali De. The couple also shares a daughter.

Coming to Samantha’s work front, the actress was recently in her maiden production venture, Shubham, with a cameo appearance. The horror comedy flick directed by Praveen Kandregula featured an ensemble cast of actors like Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, and many more.

Moving ahead, the actress has a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram and the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in her lineup.

ALSO READ: Maaman: Release date, cast, OTT platform, runtime and plot; everything to know about Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer